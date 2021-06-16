Yo soy temporarily said goodbye to the small screen to make way for La voz Perú. The imitation program had its grand finale on Monday, June 14, and some of the cast members said goodbye to the country.

This is the case of Ángel López, who will return to the United States to reunite with his family. Cristian Rivero He did not hesitate to say goodbye to his colleague and dedicated a heartfelt message to him on social networks.

The Latina driver shared a funny photo with the Puerto Rican, expressing his love and respect. In addition, he suggested that the jury would be back for a new season of the contest.

“Ángel López, thank you for everything. You are an incredible person with great strength. We are going to miss you, hugs for your whole family. See you soon, ”Cristian Rivero wrote on his official Instagram account.

The actor, also an actor, had already dedicated a publication to Mauri Stern, who left Peru after the end of Yo soy: “You are one of those people who add, frontal, good guy. You make yourself love very fast. I’m going to miss you and you know it. (…) I hope to share another project together. Thanks for everything”.

Cristian Rivero and Mauri Stern formed a solid friendship while working together on the program Yo soy. Photo: Cristian Rivero / Instagram

Ángel López grateful to Peru after passing through Yo soy

The jury had its last participation in Yo soy during the grand finale of the season. Ángel López, who came to replace Tony Succar, said goodbye to the program and thanked the public for receiving him with such affection through social networks.

“Full of emotion, energy and Peruvian talent. Peru, I love you. Thank you for adopting this jibarito from Puerto Rico. I carry you in my heart, see you soon, “wrote the famous Puerto Rican singer and producer.

Message from Ángel López. Photo: capture / Instagram

