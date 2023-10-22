Cristian Rivero used his official account Youtube to talk about faith and how devoted he is to Lord of Miracles, whose central holiday is in October. This was something unknown to many of his followers, however, this information was not the most revealing part of the interview. And the television presenter also decided to confess what was the wish he made of the Catholic image.

The actor was having this conversation with his girlfriend Gianella Neyra and surprised her by telling her exactly what he had asked of Cristo Moreno: “I am a devotee of the Lord of Miracles. Every October I go one day to Las Nazarenas with my habit and pray. And many years ago I asked the Lord of Miracles that, please, the next couple I have that she is not involved in this medium, that she dedicates herself to something completely different. That she loves me, that she dies for me, but that she does not dedicate herself to this medium, that she has time, that she is not an actress… Not even God listens to me “.

Gianella took the matter with grace and recommended to the public that, for things like this, “never ever say never. Don’t spit at the sky because it will fall on you.”