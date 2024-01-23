This Tuesday, January 23, Cristian Rivero was presented in style as one of the new 'EEG' drivers, a reality show that celebrates 12 seasons on air. Just a few days ago, the communicator had announced his departure from Latina after more than a decade at the helm of the most important formats produced in our country. Now, after 13 years, he returned to the América TV screens to accompany Johanna San Miguel, Katia Palma and Renzo Schuller.

What did Cristian Rivero say about his entry into 'EEG'?

The endearing host of 'Yo soy' and 'La Voz Perú' decided to take on a new challenge in his television career. He claims to be happy for this new experience in 'This is war', a project that has been on screens for more than a decade and continues to lead in its schedule. In addition, he told what his opinion is about joining this work team after leaving the ranks of Latin.

Cristian Rivero and his new stage at América TV. Photo: Kevinn García – La República

“The invitation for this summer season arrived, from Mariana (Ramírez del Villar) and ProTV, it is a solid brand. I loved the idea, it is a challenge on a professional level and we are happy (…). I have a lot of time working on TV, stepping on a set is not something new, but the format is challenging, it is a different team of work and content. You have to adapt“he declared.

How did you propose to Cristian Rivero to be the host of 'This is war'?

Shortly after leaving the TV set, Christian Rivero He spoke with the media and talked about this new professional adventure. Likewise, the communicator revealed how the production company Mariana Ramirez del Villar He invited him to be part of the reality show and explained that the interest in having him on the program dates back a long time.

'EEG' premiered its first program of 2024. Photo: Kevinn García – La República

“I had a couple of conversations with Peter (Fajardo), a few years ago. I think it happened by chance, I met Mariana (Ramírez del Villar) in a restaurant, she told me: 'Hey, what's up with your Life, what are you up to?' I explained my situation a little and he asked me to talk. The truth is that this was on the 18th (January), everything happened very quickly, 5 days ago. I just signed (contract).“he explained.