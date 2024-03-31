The charismatic television presenter Christian Rivero has surprised his followers by revealing a discrepancy with the approach of the program 'This is war'. In a recent interview, Gianella Neyra's partner confessed that she does not feel comfortable getting involved in the personal affairs of the participants, a common practice in this type of formats. This statement has generated a stir and raises questions about the driver's future in this reality competition.

YOU CAN SEE: Gianella Neyra and Cristian Rivero: what is the real height of the television hosts?

Is Cristian Rivero uncomfortable with 'This is war'?

Christian Rivero was the last guest of the program 'Preguntas que arden', hosted by Christopher Gianottito whom he revealed his discomfort with some aspects of 'This is war'.

In this regard, the TV presenter commented that he disagrees with the couples' discussions of personal issues on the program.

“I don't like. I think there are people who specialize in that. You must have a very specific profile to do entertainment or entertainment journalism. You have to have a wide strap and a large leather strap because it's going to hit you hard, because you also give it a hard time. Shoemaker to his shoe. “Mine is talent entertainment,” Rivero said at the beginning.

“When the situation arises I try to be as neutral as possible. I don't like getting involved in anyone's life because no one really knows what happens internally. It is painful to see people, friends, acquaintances, wrong or not, suffer on television and have to explain something that is theirs. If they make up or become friends, or if they don't, it's not my thing. “What I consume from that person is what their work gives me,” added the TV presenter.

“In the intern, at a meal, you can have your opinion. But for the outside, for the middle, I prefer not. I don't like to touch it, I don't like to talk about it. I feel that there are people who suffer, families who suffer or who are ashamed, and it is painful. So what for? Let them resolve it,” she concluded.

YOU CAN SEE: Cristian Rivero reveals how he was proposed to be the host of 'EEG'

Will Cristian Rivero continue in 'This is war'?

Christian Rivero He said that the proposal to be part of the team'This is war' It was in a peculiar way: “I had a couple of conversations with Peter (Fajardo), a few years ago. I think it happened by chance, I met Mariana (Ramírez del Villar) in a restaurant, she told me: 'Hey, did What's going on in your life, what are you up to?' I explained my situation a little and he asked me to talk. The truth is that this was on the 18th (January), everything happened very quickly, five days ago. I just finished sign (contract).”

Now, the continuity of the TV presenter in 'EEG' is in suspense. In this regard, Rivero commented: “The offer for this program arrived on January 18, and on the 23rd it was already stopped (in the program) and that is what there is right now. What happens later, I don't know. I have a (contract) with the summer season until April 30, What comes next I have no idea.”.

How old is Cristian Rivero?

Christian Rivero, born on November 24, 1978, is currently 45 years old. Throughout his career, he has proven to be a versatile host, capable of adapting to various television formats.

#Cristian #Rivero #reveals #discrepancy #39This #war39 #quotI #don39t #anyone39s #lifequot