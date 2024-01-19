Bomb! After much expectation among viewers on the networks about the news for this season of the program “This is war,” the reality show revealed that Katia Palma and Christian Rivero join the presentation of the popular space in America.

Maricarmen Marín and André Silva were in charge of exclusively showing the surprising preview of what will be the new entries to the competition reality show for this 2024. However, the news was not in the possible new Warriors and Fighters, but in the management that it would have. a new duo responsible for leading the show into its 12th season.

During the announcement, the actress Katia Palma and the appreciated actor Cristian Rivero made their entrance, who would be the new EEG presenters, causing an uproar on the different social networks. However, before finishing the video, Johanna San Miguel made an appearance, so not everything would be defined about who would be the official presenters of the program, since Renzo Schuller did not appear in the promotion.

