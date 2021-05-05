Cristian Rivero occupies a privileged place in the heart of the Peruvian audience that follows Yo soy, a program in which he has been working for several years and in which he says he feels very happy.

However, the presenter caused concern when, on the April 19 broadcast, he revealed on camera that his mother, Elizabeth Schoster, was hospitalized.

In an interview with La República, the figure of Latina talks about the recovery of her relative.

“He just got out of the hospital. Today [martes 4] was discharged. He had COVID-19. He was in the hospital for almost a month, ”he explains.

The close experience with the coronavirus leads Cristian Rivero to reflect on the unpredictability of the disease despite all the care and measures that are applied.

“It is a virus that sneaks in and sometimes you don’t know where. In the case of my parents, they have always taken care of themselves. They have not come out and from one moment to another my father, my sister, my mother fell. And we did not know what to do. We did not know where it entered or what was the source of infection, “he says. “The behavior of this virus is rare.”

In this context, the presenter of Yo soy emphasizes the importance of vaccine management.

“The only thing that can really give us peace of mind is to speed up the vaccination process. As long as vaccination continues this slow, I think mortality will continue ”. He exhorts: “We must not lower our guard, we must continue to take care of ourselves.”

He also recognizes that if necessary, he would travel to the United States to vaccinate his family against COVID-19.

“Yes, it is within my plans,” he affirms, and then specifies: “First, I am worried that my parents will get the vaccine. They are in their sixties, so I assume that in a month they will probably be vaccinated. I hope that is the case ”, he argues.

In that sense, he points out: “[Pero]If this is going to delay, for protection I might consider taking my parents outside. They are first ”.

Pondering immunity against coronavirus, Cristian Rivero reveals that he and his partner, actress Gianella Neyra, and their two children, were also infected. “My family already had COVID-19. Me, my wife, my children. My nuclear family already had it. So we have our antibodies. We continue to take care of ourselves, without a doubt ”.

Rivero is emphatic in pointing out that the important thing is to get people vaccinated no matter where.

“I am in favor of people who have the possibility of getting vaccinated, to do so, since that will help to take care of their family and work environment. A vaccine that a Peruvian can get abroad, because he has the conditions to do so, is one more vaccine that will reach Peru for a person who has not really had the possibility, “he says.

“The more Peruvians are vaccinated through the State, privately or traveling, it will add up. The important thing is that as many people as possible can be vaccinated in the shortest time possible ”, he says.

Finally, Cristian Rivero does not hesitate to affirm: “I am provaccine.” In addition, he encourages his followers: “If you have the possibility, travel and get vaccinated.”

