Came the day. After going back and forth, Cristian Pavon already passed by operating room to undergo surgery on the overbones (fibrosis) in both of his ankles, which caused him immense pain during training. And while they did not prevent him from playing, the discomfort they caused him became unbearable during the last time.

The striker was operated on for the fibrosis he suffers in his ankles, a chronic problem whose only solution, according to the professionals he consulted from the ongoing complications, was the operation, which finally had a date for this Wednesday.

TO Despite the fact that the recovery may take at least two months – there are those who believe that it will only be 100% by June –, the Cordoba’s decision to undergo surgery to end the pain does not imply that the possible sale to Los Angeles Galaxy, of Major League Soccer (MLS) is down.

Rojo, Pavón, Jara and Cardona observed the Reserve during the week. Photo; Boca Press.

The tense relationship with the Council soccer, with subsequent letter to document sent by the footballer, plus the specific offer of American football ($ 10 million for 50 percent of your pass) make his departure stand up, although we will have to wait to find out if his former team decides to make that financial effort for him, despite the rehabilitation period he will need.

The deterioration of the bond between those who manage the soccer of Boca and Pavón had this surgical operation as one of the central chapters of one of the novels of this market of passes. It is that from the group managed by Juan Román Riquelme they were not convinced that the scalpel is the best option, due to the time that his rehabilitation will require. Finally, they gave the go-ahead.

The intention of Kichán wanting to leave Boca – so he did know when he had to return from his loan – collides with the intention of the team of the MLS to have him again is still on post-operation.

In addition, there is the judicial issue (the complaint for sexual abuse with carnal access) based in Córdoba, What is another headache for the striker? Xeneize or Angelino?

