The Boca soccer player Cristian Pavón, accused of the rape of a young woman, appeared to testify before the Prosecutor of Instruction of the 2nd Shift of the Cordovan town of Alta Gracia, Alejandro Peralta Otonello. The player He denied committing the abuse.

As part of this investigation, last week the place where the incident occurred, in November 2019, was searched. The complainant said that she was abused during a party held in Anisacate, which the Boca Juniors player had attended.

The case transpired this year, after the complainant, identified as Marisol Doyle (34), told the case on the networks. “I only wish that Justice is fair, because what this person did to me has no name. A year of suffering. A year to strengthen myself. I will not have mercy as you did not have it with me,” the young woman wrote when claiming the advance Of the investigation.

The woman’s lawyer, Luciano Bocco, assured Clarion that his client “feels very bad about this situation and only hopes that the times of the Córdoba justice will come to a happy end”. And he added: “Pavón He again denied the facts before the prosecutor. But we are only pursuing justice, despite the defendant denying the facts. “

From the law firm that defends the soccer player, they reiterated that the accusation is “false” and that is why the player “denounced it in a timely manner.”

According to sources in the case, in his statement Pavón did not provide further details and continued to deny the facts. It is not ruled out that get cited again in the coming days.

“Now the prosecution will continue with investigations and other elements to contribute to the cause. The prosecutor could even request the preventive detention of the player, but that is at his discretion. That is why Marisol is wrong and does not recover from the things that were said about her. The only thing she asks is that justice be done. She does not pursue anything else, “said Bocco.

The complaint

According to the young woman in different television interviews, the rape occurred “inside a bathroom.” It was during a party held in 2019. She left Córdoba and went to live in Buenos Aires.

The woman again rejected Pavón’s complaint about an extortion request. “The only thing I demand is that justice be done. Even after the rape, I reproached him for the fact and he told me that the party was over. There his cell phone fell and I think it broke, “he said.

“That night there were relationships between boys and girls, some spoiled and others not. I’m a Boca fan and Pavón is a player I admired. I never believed that what happened would happen”, The complainant had reported.

For his part, the Boca player continues to recover from surgery on both ankles and still cannot practice again alongside his teammates.

Cordoba. Correspondent