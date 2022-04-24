Aguascalientes, Ags.- This is the second weekend of the San Marcos National Fair (FNSM) and the hubbub is at its best, that is why DEBATE brings you the Program with the best events for this Sunday April 24, among the ones who musical shows by Carlos Vives and Cristian Nodal stand out.

The Aguascalientes Theater hosts in this April season and famous Fair that this year is named Goodbye, my Rielero sharp at 8:00 p.m.

But if your thing is massive, we invite you to Forum of the Stars where is the Colombian singer Carlos Vives from 5:00 p.m.

The most important bullfighting serial in Mexico is hosted by the Monumental Bullring from Aguascalientes and this Sunday the Aguascalientes will alternate Juan Pablo Sanchez Y Luis David accompanied by the Peruvian king rock with 6 Teófilo Gómez bulls at 6:00 p.m.

We moved to the other side of the Fair: the Carranza Cultural Corridorwhere today is presented the singer of Cafeta Cuva, Rubén Albarránin his version of Dj and presents us with DJs at 8:00 p.m.

But if yours is classical music don’t hesitate to attend the Foro del Lago at 8:00 p.m., where the Aguascalientes Symphony Orchestra.

The joy and good vibes of Carlos Vives will be felt today at the San Marcos National Fair.

And now to close the night let’s go to the Palenque to see and enjoy the music of the singer who recently said he no longer wants to live in Mexico and Belinda’s ex, Christian Nodal sharp at 23:00 hours.

Remember that the mechanical games They are from 10:00 a.m. and until 02:30 a.m. the next day so that you can enjoy the most important fair in Latin America with your family.