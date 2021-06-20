One of the most important jewels that Boca Juniors currently has is undoubtedly Cristian Medina, player who is destined to be the future of Xeneize and Argentine soccer. The youth has taken advantage of each of the opportunities that Miguel Ángel Russo has given him, winning the title in the last games, despite the fact that he was not present at the end of the semester due to the covid.
The 19-year-old player arrived at Boca at the age of 10, and from the lower ranks he was already beginning to show that great quality in midfield. The leadership has so much confidence in him that in 2020 Medina signed a 5-year contract without having made his professional debut.
Before the departure of Carlos Tévez, number 10 has become available and the fans have expressed on social networks the desire that Medina be given that number, because he is a kid who has been fighting it from very low and there is no better player to wear the 10 that one that really feels the colors of the club.
Your future is tremendous Its qualities make the fans rejoice again with having that type of players born in Boca who sweat their shirts in every game and that they bring back to the times of glory. So much is Medina’s gratitude to Boca that after scoring his first goal he lovingly keeps the shirt he wore that day: “I’m happy for the goal and the team’s good game. When I did it, everything crossed my mind, very nice memories from the lower ranks … I didn’t even know how to celebrate it. The squad at halftime congratulated me. This shirt represents a lot for me. I’ll never forget this day, I’m going to frame this shirt and keep it for myself. “, were his words.
The future of Boca Juniors is in the youth, and Cristian Medina is a clear example that quality is in the lower, without the need to bring in reinforcements that only come to hinder the growth of all the kids.
The leadership must begin to value its youths more, shield them with millionaire contracts and give them all the confidence because in a short time the great European clubs will come for them.
The great future of the midfield is undoubtedly in Cristian Medina, who will surely establish himself in the first team if he continues to take advantage of opportunities and increase his high level.
