Boca’s weak game against Gimnasia de La Plata had a positive edge beyond the tie. And it was another debut by a youth of the club, something that the Soccer Council decided to motorize since the arrival of Miguel Ángel Russo and that little by little is having consequences on a daily basis.

Category 2002, Cristian Medina He jumped onto the playing field in the second half against the La Plata team and positioned himself in a place in the midfield where Russo has been testing him in the privacy of Ezeiza’s grounds before each formal practice. From hitch to intern, the 18-year-old footballer is not only part of Boca but was a player whom Pablo Aimar – he directed in the AFA Youth – spoke with Juan Román Riquelme as soon as he assumed the club.

Standing on the right foot, his presentation showed an encouraging statistic because he hit 93% of the passes he tried and even showed personality to try something else at a complex moment in the game.

Alan Varela started 4 games.

The detail: when Russo included Medina in the team, he played alongside him Alan Varela, another of the kids that the coach decided to give him a clue and who has already accumulated 4 games as a starter in his cycle. Both shared the Reserve with Sebastián Battaglia and it was he along with Ibarra who spoke with Russo to test them in training. In a coaching staff with Leandro Somoza and Mariano Herrón, it didn’t take long to identify the qualities of central midfielders.

Medina and Varela were also joined Exequiel Zeballos, one of the jewels and promises of the Inferiores to which Boca also renewed its bond until 2025. In this semester the idea of ​​the coach is that he can add much more minutes of play and that he can show some of the brushstrokes he had in the three games as a starter that he played at the end of 2020.

Zeballos has already played three games as a starter. (Photo: AFP).

The three kids from Inferiores will not only be part of the group of footballers who will work for the League Cup and the start of the Libertadores, but it is also a consequence of a new idea of ​​the club to strengthen the participation of the kids from Inferiores in the first team. Even Gastón Ávila – trained in Rosario Central – returned to Rosario to add minutes of play and forward Luis Vázquez – arrived from the Board of Trustees – the DT follows closely after his two goals in the Battaglia Reserve.

Aaron Molinas – right midfielder-, Renzo Giampaoli – central marker- and Agustín Sández – left back- are other of the youth that Russo also promoted during the pandemic and in that expansion of footballers that Conmebol demanded.