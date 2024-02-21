Cristian Gallella announces the end of the love story with Sofia Oranges, the partner who brought his smile back after the separation with Tara Gabrieletto.

After a year of love and complicity, the story between Cristian Gallella And Sofia Oranges has reached its end. The former “Men and Women” tronista announced the breakup via a post on Instagram, leaving fans surprised and saddened by the unexpected news. Their relationship had been welcomed with great enthusiasm after the painful end of Cristian's marriage to Tara Gabrieletto. The two met on the show hosted by Maria De Filippi, in which Tara managed to win the heart of the young Calabrian. After a marriage that lasted 4 years, the two decided to separate.











Cristian then found happiness in the arms of Sofia Oranges, a beautiful sports journalist who rekindled the flame of love. After more than a year from the beginning of their relationship, it seems that this too has come to an end and it is the former tronista who communicates it, with a story on Instagram in which she writes:

Many of you are writing to me about my relationship. I want to tell you that sometimes things end like in this case at the wrong times, but the esteem and respect for Sofia will always remain, because she is a person that I hope every man will find for her many professional qualities and above all how person.

Sofia is a serious woman like few others nowadays, with many values ​​that her family (a splendid family from every point of view) has passed on to her with great love. The talent that she has is evident to all of her in her work and it is only a matter of time and all of her wishes will come true. I will never be able to forget what she did for me in every moment of our relationship, she literally saved me from many situations together with the advice of her family. Having said that, love can end but esteem, respect and everything beautiful that has ever been must never be affected by anything. I conclude by always saying one more than you.

In all of this, Sofia has not yet had her say, but remains silent in the face of such words.