Alcohol and literature seek the same thing, “an exaltation and celebration of life,” said the writer Manuel Vilas in a dialogue at the dawn of summer in Madrid in which he sponsored the book Shame (Automática Editorial, 2023). This is the first work by Romanian author Cristian Fulaş (Caracal, 46 years old) translated into Spanish after winning several awards in his country. Starting from a stark chronicle of the underworld of Bucharest — a city he describes as “drunken, a public beer hall, spacious and bright” — Fulaş proposes an immersion in the hell of living under the influence of alcohol and the attempt at redemption that writing provides.

Shame It is a book with a strong autobiographical content, and it summarises conversations and testimonies that the author encountered during his journey through purgatory. It narrates in a unique way a personal war against instability, insecurity and the demons that haunt the existence of the protagonist, a thirty-something. The title has to do with the narrator’s awareness of having made a mistake, a humiliating act. “There is nothing closer to oneself; an internal tremor, an evil without limits, the bitterest image that exists of oneself, a mixture of impotence and cowardice,” explains the narrator.

Romanian writer and translator Cristian Fulaş, author of ‘Shame’. Ioana Finaru (COURTESY OF AUTOMATICA)

The translator, Borja Mozo, has created an interactive map with the locations of the first chapter, numbered in order and with the fragment where Fulaş mentions each one of them in his novel. The author has written seven books since publishing this novel in 2015 and translated into Romanian masterpieces such as In search of lost time, by Marcel Proust, as well as works by other authors such as Stéphane Mallarmé, Mathias Énard and Jenny March. Both writing and translation have become an antidote to her addiction.

Alcohol, along with other drugs, forced Fulaş to live on the streets for a while. He spent more than a decade hooked on an addiction that almost completely destroyed his life, until one day he entered a clinic run by Germans in the heart of Transylvania, whose methods (much more practical) were far from what was seen at that time in Romania. That changed his destiny. “We lived (…) in the heart of Romania, a country located on the margins of the universe (…). And (…) we formed the furthest margin,” writes the narrator who, as the reading progresses, increasingly takes refuge in writing to escape from torment, confusion and failure.

A structural and social failure

The novelist has been sober for more than ten years now, although he admits that he will never be able to stop feeling the temptation. “You remain an addict for life, you just abstain, but I don’t think you can cure yourself, the ghost is always there,” he confesses. He says that he gave up alcohol for fear of death. His voice shows discomfort when it comes to mentioning his past, and he attributes this to a Romanian society that judges and blames everyone for their sins: “I suppose it is because of the mentality; I prefer to continue with my stories, my texts, my translations.”

The phenomenon of alcoholism is a sensitive issue in Romania. The author moves away from the discourse that blames the alcoholic and instead tries to detail how society itself behaves. He also does not try to sublimate the figure of the addict, who is often seen in literature as a cursed character, but at the same time fascinating and likeable. “Although the novel is narrated in the first person, the vision offered is not individualistic, but structural and social,” the author adds.

At the Transilvania clinic, going through the information he had collected in his notebook from conversations with people who suffered from the same addiction problem, he realized that there was a way out. “I gave up alcohol addiction for writing, although it really saved my will to live,” he emphasizes. At the detox center he began to write. Shamethe first part of a trilogy that has not yet finished. The second book, Dupa plans (After the Cry), published in 2016, tells how the protagonist reintegrates into society. Fulaş has not yet dared to write the next one. “Eight years have passed and I feel increasingly distant from that story,” he says, before revealing that the main character will continue the recovery process in this future book, although he will gradually lose his mind.

In the novel, the narrator reluctantly agrees to enter the clinic, and for much of his stay, he remains closed in on himself, which provokes the anger of his fellow inmates, who consider camaraderie to be an essential part of therapy and do not hesitate to share their feelings and experiences. “I was ashamed to tell my story as a free person, without family burdens and without being angry with anyone; I preferred to keep quiet,” says Fulaş, who emphasizes that he started the book as a simple story for the detox center, although he ended up resorting to literature to finish it.

To get ahead, he insists, a social fabric is needed, not just a family one, that supports the addict, in addition to greater involvement on the part of institutions and a change in public opinion. Among the obsessions of the protagonist of Shame The idea of ​​the “plus-present” is highlighted, a dilated perception of time where existence floats between a past and a future ravaged by addiction. Finally, a job offer with a meager salary opens his eyes by offering him a life project. “It is a paradox that all books that deal with recovery from addiction have, precisely at the moment when it ends, so does beauty,” says Fulaș, who paraphrases a fragment of Ordesa, by Manuel Vilas, in which he states that “when you stop drinking, everything ends.”

