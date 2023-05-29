Following the unexpected direct on Instagram by Carlo Alberto Mancini in which he appeared in tears, Christian of Charles commented on the definitive break between the former suitor of Men and women and Nicole Santinelli. The former competitor of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi, has hurled a poisonous dig at his rival. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

TO Men and womenCristian di Carlo was one of the suitors of Nicole Santinelli. At a certain point in his career, the boy had decided to abandon the format conducted by Maria De Filippi because of the ambiguous behavior of the tronista. In fact, she the latter had secretly received a note during a dance from Andrew Foriglio. Also, he claimed he didn’t want to kiss anyone and instead he proved the exact opposite.

Over the last few hours, Carlo Alberto Mancini has announced the definitive separation with Nicole Santinelli through a live broadcast on her Instagram profile. The former suitor appeared in tears and let himself go to a tough guy outburst with all his fans. It’s about a unexpected news as the couple seemed to be very united, especially after the interview given to very true.

In light of recent events, Cristian could not help but comment on sensational scoop. At first, she posted a white photo with the note written above proverb:

All the knots come home to roost.

Subsequently, the boy let himself go to theirony. Therefore, always on her Instagram profile, she has published a video in which he uttered these words: