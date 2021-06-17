One of the players who has been very irregular since his arrival at Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara is Christian Calderon, a player who had incredible tournaments with Rayos del Necaxa and that led him to be one of the best full-backs in Liga MX, as well as calls to the Mexican Soccer Team.
For this reason in Chivas they did not waste time and paid a large amount for the player’s services, however, so far it has been a duty within the Herd. Many remember his goals in the long-standing league against América, which qualified Chivas for the semifinals.
But the reality is that the last tournament was a disappointment within the squad, which is why many put him out of the Flock for the Apertura 2021. Between what could be a bargaining chip or, if a good offer arrives for him, he would leave, Calderón is aware that he must improve a lot, so he assured that he trusts to stay in the team and even praised the internal competition that exists in the current squad:
“There are several of us who play two or three positions, that’s good, you never know when the opportunity comes and in what position. I have been working as a winger, but then I go on the wing and also on the inside”
– Christian Calderon
What’s more, Calderón made it clear that this upcoming Chivas tournament will be different, since he trusts that with the work of the preseason the team will show another face:
“Chivas will be very different, it will be an excellent tournament, I see the squad very well, the National Team is the base of us. It will be a good tournament, there is no magic wand, but we have to trust and believe in ourselves. We also have to trust our teammate. next door and that’s how things will happen “
– Christian Calderon
