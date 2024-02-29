The Mexican singer Cristian Castro would have been banned from a record label After having shown immoral behavior with several secretaries, they made it known this day on several news portals.

In Maxine Woodside's program 'Everything for Women' they reveal that Cristian Castro He could not enter the offices of the Universal record label for several years, since several secretaries accused him of alleged abuse.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Cristian castroson of Verónica Castro and singer of musical hits like 'Azul' and 'Agua Nueva', could not join said record company, nor did they remove his contract.

“He was banned for three years from there, he couldn't go. The meetings were held at the record label. He harassed the secretaries and the secretaries wrote a letter saying that he was arriving,” says Vicky López in 'Everything for Women'.

Cristian castroalso the son of the late actor Manuel 'El Loco' Valdés, began his career as a singer in the early nineties with songs like 'You won't be able to' and 'Agua Nueva', with which he reached the taste of the youth at that time.

Furthermore, in that same decade Cristian Castro became known as an actor in the telenovela 'Las secretas intenciones', which he starred alongside Yolanda Andrade from Sinaloa and shared the performance with other actors, including the deceased Helena Rojo, Ricardo Rocha and Blanca Sánchez.

A successful music career

In the musical field, Cristian castro He has achieved a successful career since that same decade, has recorded several albums and travels to different countries (including Mexico) carrying his concerts.

Currently, Cristian Castro triumphs with Yuri on the 'Unidos en el Escenario Tour' tour, with which they provoke good comments, since the show is luxurious and the public admires, supports and applauds them, as can be seen in images on social networks.

Join our WhatsApp Channel and receive more Entertainment News