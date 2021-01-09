More in love than ever! After confirming his new sentimental relationship, Cristian Castro never tires of shouting from the rooftops the love he feels for his girlfriend.

This time, the Mexican singer introduced his new partner through his social networks, where he shared his joy with all his followers.

“After a long time, years, of being single, you know everything I’ve been through, my romantic failures … Today Maite is part of my life and I want to welcome her and let you know her, for all those people who have doubts about what is happening in my personal life, “he said at the beginning of his text in his Instagram post.

“What I want most is that life brings us its blessings. Those who follow me with true love I know they will be just as happy as I am. Thank you all very much, thank you for showing this love, you are a part too ”, he concluded.

Post by Cristian Castro Photo: Instagram capture

As it is remembered, a few days ago, the interpreter of “For loving you like this” was caught kissing and hugging a young woman. After that, he decided to confirm their relationship in the program Despierta América.

“Now, thank God, I have my girlfriend, now I can talk a little more. I’m very happy. Now I do have something to tell you. I am very happy, really, and happy about this, “said the singer when the cameras of said television space approached him.