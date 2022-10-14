The failure of Chivas generated immediate changes within the club. The Verde Valle team confirmed the departure of Ricardo Peláez from the Sports Directorate of the institution and also two veterans of the squad, men who had been in Guadalajara for years, such as Jesús Molina and Miguel Ponce, have said goodbye to Verde Valle after not being taken into account for the following year.
At the moment and awaiting the arrival of a new sports manager for the following year, the decisions are being taken unilaterally by the owner and president of the club, Amaury Vergara, who could give a blow of authority by releasing one of the men who most indiscipline has lived since he arrived at the Guadalajara team.
Cristian Calderón could be living his last hours wearing the Chivas shirt, the footballer who came from Necaxa as a future star of the country has shown nothing but flashes in some games and has never established himself as a starter.
However, the reason for his departure would not be sports. This possible departure would be due to the constant disciplinary offenses of the player, who is a lover of night outings, does not know how to control his emotions and has even had clashes with the fans, something that Vergara does not intend to tolerate more and less in full purge at all the club estates.
