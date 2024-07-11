Unlike last season, when they had too many players in the area, América lacks power at left back. The Coapa team sold Salvador Reyes and finalized the departure of Luis Fuentes, leaving Calderón as the only option. That being the case, Jardine himself has made public his desire to sign another player for that area of the field and from Europe, there is a proven quality option on the table.
Cristian Borja has been offered by his management to sign with América this summer. The 31-year-old veteran is a free agent after finishing his contract with Sporting Braga of Portugal, with whom he played several minutes last season, despite losing his undisputed role. The full-back and the Portuguese made the firm decision to separate their paths and now, the idea of returning to Liga MX is very tempting for the former Toluca player.
His physical strength makes Borja a reliable full-back both in attack and defence. At one time, he was known as one of the fastest footballers on the planet and, despite being over 31 years old, the Colombian still has an enviable physical condition. Sources say that Jardine has given the green light to the Colombian’s arrival, he needs him and likes him, which is why Coapa is about to move forward with the move in the following days.
