Mexico City.- América will be reinforced with two South Americans, Rodrigo Aguirre and Cristian Borja, who are expected to be able to present themselves at the Nido de Coapa this week.

Uruguayan forward Aguirre will arrive in the next few hours to undergo medical and physical examinations.

Aguirre started the tournament registered with Rayados but now it is just a matter of paperwork and procedures for him to join the blue-cream team.

The fifth reinforcement would be the Colombian Cristian Borja who plays as left back.

Although the club has not officially announced the arrival of both players, this week it will announce the transfers. Aguirre arrives at the request of coach André Jardine.

Borja has left Sporting Braga in Portugal, is a free agent and will sign a three-year contract. He is expected to arrive in Mexico City in the next few days.

These reinforcements come to cover the losses of Luis Fuentes and Julián Quiñones. América visits Tigres next Wednesday and then goes to the border to face Juárez.

The team will then take a two-week break before taking part in the Leagues Cup once the Group Stage is over.