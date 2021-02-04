As newspaper chooses the 11 of LeyendAS. For this election it has the participation of an illustrious jury which will feature their all-time favorite line-up and on which AS will build its Legend Eleven. Goalkeepers, forwards, midfielders … all the playing positions occupied by the greatest and on which AS users will be able to debate on Twitter over the next few days with him hashtag # 11LeyendAS.

The AS jury to choose the best 11 is made up of illustrious journalists and great football connoisseurs who have wanted to share their preferences with AS readers. Cristian Arcos, director of As Chile and member of the jury that chooses 11 LeyendAS, today offers the members of your perfect team that can be followed in the printed and digital versions of AS and on its different platforms and social networks.

This is the Legends 11 by Cristian Arcos



After the participation of Álfredo Relaño, Honorary President of AS, Álvaro Benito, Santiago Segurola, Dani Garrido, Enrique Ortego, Axel Torres and José Sámano, Kiko Narváez, Luis Nieto, Manu Carreño and Vicente Jiménez, it is the turn of Cristian Arcos (As Chile), who chooses the following players for his favorite lineup: Gianluigi Buffon, Elías Figueroa, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, Xavi Hernández, Diego Armando Maradona, Johan Cruyff, Pelé, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario.



In addition to those already mentioned, Alejandro Gómez (AS Mexico) and Sarah Castro (AS Colombia) make up the jury with which AS will build its Once Legend.

Once the players mentioned by the jury are known, Diario AS will publish its Eleven of Legend with the most repeated names in each position on the field. Through a survey published in Twitter and with the hashtag # 11LeyendAS, users will make up their own ideal team and thus we will obtain the eleven most voted by our readers.