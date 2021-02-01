Cartagena already has the portly striker (1.84 centimeters) and scorer who tried to find Harper in the summer market. After the failure of the Spanish-Scottish striker, the Albinegra board now hopes to hit the target with a ‘9’ contrasted such as Cristian López (Crevillente, 31 years old), a renowned globetrotter who has scored more than one hundred goals in three hundred games and made career in England, France, United Arab Emirates and Greece. The footballer arrives on loan from Aris de Thessaloniki until the end of this season.

López had all the earmarks of landing at the Cartagena, as advanced by the digital medium ‘Efesista’. In Greece he coincided with Albinegro center-back Toni Datkovic and last season he formed an attacking partner with Rubén Castro in Las Palmas. In addition, he shares an agent (Pedro Bravo) with Cartagena coach Luis Carrión. His representative, by the way, received albinegros interests during the market for Xisco Muñoz.

Cristian López is the seventh signings that Efesé has made in the winter market, which ends today, Monday. The arrival of the battering ram has meant the departure of Simón Moreno, on loan from Villarreal B and returning home. Simón’s is the tenth drop that the club communicates in this ‘window’ of incorporations. The young man from Huelva no longer had space, relegated to the role of front room. In the case of needing someone urgently, coach Luis Carrión has Santisteban in the subsidiary.

There are currently 25 players on the Cartagena squad. The goalkeeper Esteve, the defender Uri and the midfielder Kleandro occupy the filial file. Uri has returned to Cartagena B and a departure is expected from the Albanian. In this way, 22 of the 25 professional files that LaLiga allows to register are occupied. Carrión is in favor of a squad of 23 or 24. The sports commission is looking in these last hours of the market for a midfielder. He has Yann Bodiger on the radar, among others, already rescinded from Cádiz. Albacete also wants this French medium.