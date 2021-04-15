With a long history and more than 18 years of having made a career in Spain, Cristhian Esquivel He returned to our country to put himself in the shoes of Túpac Amaru II, one of the greatest revolutionaries in the history of Peru, in the new series The Other Liberators.

In an interview with La República, the 48-year-old actor, more than feeling pressure, confessed that it was an honor to have been chosen to play José Gabriel Condorcanqui, since he is a character that he has admired all his life and it is important to always remember who he was and what he did.

– How did you take the news of being chosen to play Túpac Amaru II?

Obviously for me it was a shock. I have always wanted, theatrically, to do something with Túpac. I wished, asked and implored all the Apus and God Himself so that I can get the role. I did the casting and was selected. For me it was a gift from the ancestors .

We are telling the story of one of the men who had the courage to face what we are going through right now, where companies come, loot, exploit, do whatever they want and the rulers are allies. At that time it was worse because they killed you. I assumed this character and it has been, without a doubt, the most important. I would have despaired for life if they had chosen another actor. I feel so much about this character, I admire him, I have researched him, and I loved him. I was privileged to have been accepted.

– Through the series The other liberators, many people will have access to know a little more about Túpac Amaru II.

Unfortunately, the history of Peru has not been told through its fictions. There is a case, The Last Bastion, but there is much talk about the arrival of San Martín. We are talking about our true heroes, those from before, the cry of freedom did not occur on the coast with San Martín. Since the film he made in 1984 with Reynaldo Arenas, 37 years have passed and there has not been the interest or resources of wanting to tell the history of our country through a series. I want to highlight Latina’s initiative of having come up with a wonderful decision.

What we are doing is bringing the story closer, seeing what happened on open television. I believe that these stories build and penetrate the new generations.

Cristhian Esquivel points out that the recordings had the biosafety protocols. Photo: broadcast

– What has it been like to record in the middle of the pandemic?

Talking about the pandemic is a delicate thing, you turn on the news and what it produces is fear, absolute fear. I try to stay cautious, we talk about a series that we are 40 people working at the moment. What is happening now with The other liberators it is a strict control. We must continue, life continues, we must move the union because we despair and no more things are produced. When I was in Spain recently, I was amazed: cinemas and theaters are open. If you get sick, you will not miss an ICU bed, in Peru we don’t have one.

– In what locations have you recorded the history of Túpac Amaru II?

We have recorded in beautiful places such as the Archbishop’s Palace of Lima, Museum of the Barefoot, Real Felipe. The battle scenes were in a zonal park in Villa El Salvador and at the San Juan Grande farm in Surco.

Cristhian Esquivel shows the marks on his arm during recordings

“I think what is being recorded will be very powerful, the stories are told with reality and rawness. When we did the scene of the dismemberment, they always try to protect the actor, I said no because I will not feel the pain (at the moment of being pulled, in fiction, by the horses). Until now I still have the marks of the ropes and the ankles the same . They were very strong moments, as an actor he was feeling that they wanted to break him inside. That’s what I am going to do, what we are giving is a truth, an absolute surrender of the feelings that the characters would be passing as is. When I saw Micaela (Bastidas), my skin and heart would turn terrible. We are recounting the brutality that happened at that time with this man and his entire family ”, explained the artist.

– Why should we see The Other Liberators?

Because a story like this has never been given, we have never been able to see our heroes in the flesh today. The work of each actor is being sublime and very passionate because it brings us closer to our history. I have always thought that we continue to live now in 2021 just as subdued. Túpac Amaru fought against the bad government, the corregidores of a time, who were the ones who administered the cities. Seeing our past makes us understand our present and, if God allows it, change our future because we continue to be subjected For the big transnationals, they come, they take all our wealth and the current rulers, I consider them all traitors, they allow it.

We are doing a great job, this is going to enrich Peruvian productions at an international level, but unfortunately there are no directors who are behind the actors to get their potential, that is lacking in our union. The script for The Other Liberators was written in two years.

Túpac Amaru, Micaela Bastidas and their children in fiction. Photo: broadcast

When is The Other Liberators premiere?

The mega-production of Latina Los otros libertadores will be released on July 28 and will have eight chapters. The viewer will be able to see the stories of Túpac Amaru II, Micaela Bastidas, Mateo Pumacahua, Mariano Melgar, María Parado de Bellido and many more.

