Currently, there are few national actors who manage to go abroad and make a name for themselves. Even that list is even shorter when we see those who were able to work with well-known characters in the cinematographic world. The Peruvian actor Cristhian Esquivel is part of that select list, as he will not only be part of the cast of the Spanish series ’30 coins’ by HBOwhich is directed by Alex de la Iglesiabut also worked alongside great stars in the field, such as the Oscar winner Ron Howard, Angelina Jolie, Chris Hemsworth, Cillian Murphy, Benicio, the bullamong others.

The 45-year-old from Trujillo spoke with The Republic and he told us about his participation in the second season of the successful series. In addition, he shared his concern about the lack of interest on the part of the Peruvian authorities in supporting cinema, as well as the career he forged in Europe and for which he lives. in the Iberian country for more than 20 years.

How was your participation in season 2 of ’30 Coins’?

Esquivel told us that in the successful Spanish series he will play Dr. Cabrera, an archaeologist who will participate in the last two episodes of the series and who will be a fundamental part of the story, since he will help Father Manuel Vergara, played by Eduard Fernandezto solve certain mysteries.

The curious thing about his participation is that his character is a Peruvian in Nazca; Ica, however, the recordings of his scenes were made on a Spanish island called Fuerteventura. “The director, Álex de la Iglesia, mentioned that he wanted to travel to Peru to film, but in the country there were not the necessary conditions, they created many obstacles, so there were many expenses to be made, so they chose to adapt the island as if it were Peru,” he indicated.

Given this, he pointed out that in our country cinema is not given due importance, when it is more than simple entertainment. “Just as other areas are supported, such as gastronomy, cinema should also be supported. In Peru there is no interest in giving value to cinema and series. This is a great opportunity to disseminate the landscapes of our country. In countries like the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Chile, for example, there are laws that support productions, because they generate employment and give an impact to the country. We don’t have that in Peru,” he noted.

His work with industry greats

Cristhian Esquivelwho studied Systems Engineering in his native Trujillo, was part of the cast of the film ‘In the Heart of the Sea’ (‘In the heart of the sea’, 2015), which was directed by the Oscar winner Ron Howard and had actors of the caliber of Chris Hemsworth, Cillian Murphy, Tom Holland, among others. “Being there, with that quality of actors, even if it is two or three days of recording, is impressive.”

Cristhian Esquivel along with Eduard Fernández, protagonist of ’30 coins’. Photo: Cristhian Esquivel Archive

On the other hand, he also indicated that he worked on the film ‘Che’ (2008), which was directed by Steven Soderbergh and starred Benicio, the bull. In it he played Sergeant Mario Terán, murderer of Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara.

Likewise, he will be part of the cast of ‘Sin sangre’, a film recorded entirely in Rome, and which has production and direction with Angelina Joliewhile the leading roles will be played by Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir. And, although he is excited about his participation in said film, he is not sure about its release date, but he hopes it can be made in 2024.

“I think they are looking for an important festival or, as is usually the case nowadays, a streaming platform to release it, but I don’t think it will be launched beyond next year,” he noted.

The role as Túpac Amaru II in ‘The Other Liberators’

However, just as he showed his talent in important foreign productions, in which he worked together with important personalities in the field, he also participated in national productions. The last of them was her role as Tupac Amaru II in ‘The other liberators’a series promoted by Latina Televisión as a celebration of the bicentennial of Peru.

“When I found out that a series would be made that was going to tell the story of Peru, I was amazed. The curious thing is that the producer of the series was Colombian, the director was also Colombian, and the person who wrote the script was Spanish, meaning that the story of Peru was going to be told by foreign brothers, something that seems very commendable to me, but at the same time surprising. For me, having played Túpac Amaru II marked a before and after in my career,” he revealed.

Finally, he indicated that the reason why he has not participated in many productions in Peru is the type of content they offer. “If a role doesn’t convince you, you don’t have to do it. Although there are other actors who do accept everything, in my case it is very different,” she pointed out.