Crystal Aparicio She was only 11 years old when she was chosen to play Rocío, the girl who is kidnapped and later sold to a pedophile in the film Sound of Freedom. In the story, which hits theaters on August 31, American actor Jim Caviezel is Tim Ballard, a federal agent who goes to rescue him.

The Colombian actress, now 17 years old, spoke with La República about her participation in this film and the powerful denunciation that it transmits about one of the cruelest scourges that exist in the world, such as child sexual slavery.

—How did little Cristal, 11 years old, handle a character as dramatic as Rocío Aguilar in Sound of Freedom?

-They were always very careful and we always knew that we had to separate acting from our real life. In addition, I had the support of my parents, psychologists and a coach. We never feel unprotected. The source of information we had was our script, what we had to do was there. I found out about it, but I didn’t take it the wrong way, I felt that I had a mission that was to share this message to the whole world through my art and acting. I felt that commitment and I did it from there, like a girl, trying to save other children.

—Do you remember what was the most difficult scene for you to interpret?

-The scene where I appear in the bathtub. It had no dialogue or anything, it was just me singing. And those scenes where you don’t have to talk and you only see our faces are the hardest. because you must express without speaking. It was very hard, I was alone with my coach, we had to share that drama, that the girl had just gone through terrible pain and that singing was her way of escaping from it. It was a scene where I didn’t have to do much, but at the same time I had to do a lot.

—What feelings do you have now, at 17, when you have been able to see the film?

-It gave me a lot of feeling because I didn’t even see myself there, I saw myself very small, I saw Rocío and I had many feelings. I cried a lot, I think it’s very shocking because, being the actress, I know what’s going to happen, but I still cried profusely.

scenes. In the long-awaited film Sound of Freedom. Photo: diffusion

—Has your perspective on the issue of child trafficking changed since then?

-Not really much, just that I have filled myself with more information. At that time they only told me very superficially about the subject. What we had was only the script and we did our job on that. So, I felt that commitment to share an important message. Today I still think the same, that I had a very important mission and that the message has already reached the world and I hope that it continues to be shared internationally with adults and adolescents to raise awareness.

—How was sharing scenes with an actor like Jim Caviezel?

I didn’t know who he was at that time. Jim Caviezel (Laughter), because I didn’t have a phone or much knowledge of the world of acting and celebrities. Later, my mom told me who she was and I felt very happy. I learned a lot from him, also as a person and an actress. He taught me some acting tips. Recording with an actor like him was incredible, he was very patient with us. I remember it all very fondly.

—Do you remember what tips he gave you?

-There is one that I use to this day, which is to choose a playlist that makes you feel sad or angry, or the emotions that you have to look for, and you listen to them before entering the scene. These are tips that I actually stole from him (laughs). Actually, it has worked well for me. I learned a lot from him.

—The producer Eduardo Verástegui has revealed that he received threats for dealing with child trafficking in this film. Do you think that cinema is a means to expose these complaints in a courageous way?

-I think that cinema is a way of expressing what we feel. Acting and art are something precious and if I can share important messages like Rocío’s, I’m going to do it. Acting is everything, I have never seen it as a way to make a profit, but rather to share messages like sound of freedomlike a case that happened in real life.

— Will you continue making movies?

-I am in a production, Alice, which is inspired by Alice in Wonderland, there I share scenes with Natalia Reyes and Carlos Bardem. I am Alice. It is a magical film, somewhat related to sound of freedom what these kids go through but told from a girl’s perspectiveof his innocence. Also Bogotá, we recorded it in South Korea with a super important actor, and I’m filming something very interesting that I can’t talk about yet.