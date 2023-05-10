Activists in a mobilization for LGBT+ pride day, in Lima in June 2017. Photoholica Press (Getty Images)

In August 2004, Crissthian Olivera (Lima, 47 years old) was reading aloud some verses with her partner at that time in a cafe in a supermarket that no longer exists in Lima. It was a poem that her boyfriend had written for him. Crissthian says that they had not even kissed, but they were “sweethearted” as the moment demanded. A diner couldn’t stand the scene and complained to the workers, who called security. Suddenly, the couple was surrounded by three agents ready to throw them out. The manager of the premises approached them to tell them that next to the café there was a children’s play area and that what they were doing was immoral. She then told them how they should sit and how close together they could be. Despite the intimidation, they continued there, but their date had already been ruined.

After learning that two colleagues had had the same bad time in the same cafe, in the San Miguel district, Crissthian, an activist for LGTBI rights, who at the time was a spokesperson for the Lima Homosexual Movement (MHOL), decided to denounce it. First before the National Institute for the Defense of Competition and the Protection of Intellectual Property (Indecopi), then before the Judiciary and, finally, before the Inter-American Human Rights System. In the first two instances, his testimony was always called into question, since he “had no reliable evidence” of having been discriminated against.

In mid-April, 19 years later, their fight finally got justice. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled that the Peruvian State is responsible for the violation of the rights to personal liberty, judicial guarantees, private life, equality before the law and judicial protection to the detriment of Crissthian Olivera and her ex-partner, who died years ago . The ruling is a milestone: it is the second ruling issued by the Court for a case of discrimination based on sexual orientation in Peru. These are days of vindication for the LGTBI community and of relief for Crissthian, who receives EL PAÍS on the roof of a hotel in Miraflores.

Ask. How does it feel to achieve justice after so long?

Answer. A mix of emotions. I close a fairly long cycle of litigation. I never imagined it would last this long, but that’s the way it is. I am very grateful, because with the news of the sentence I have received innumerable expressions of affection and solidarity. If I compare it to how I started the case 19 years ago, I feel that the hate is not as much as it was before.

Q. Before the incident in the café, had you suffered discrimination in another public place for being with your partner?

R. Not because I was with my partner, but there was an incident at a gym that I attended. In those days, a Minister of the Interior said that homosexuals were incompatible with the Armed Forces. I, as a spokesperson for the Lima Homosexual Movement, demonstrated my resounding rejection, giving statements to different media. The next day, when I went to the gym, the owner told me that people had seen me on TV, that they had complained, and that I couldn’t go anymore, because they were afraid that I would give them HIV through my sweat. They gave me my money back. It was very demeaning.

Q. Why did you decide to denounce what happened in the cafe?

R. Because I was an activist and I couldn’t allow myself to be discriminated against once more. He had to lead by example. I worked as a communicator for the feminist NGO Demus. I remember that I told my classmates what had happened to me and they told me that two boys had suffered the same thing in the same place. So I said: this is a company practice. We organized a sit-in in front of the Santa Isabel supermarket and then they advised me to file a legal complaint. I want to emphasize that in all this time I had the support of Demus.

Q. What happened when he told his complaint to one of the best-known supermarkets in the country on television?

R. They thought little more and we were having sex. And we hadn’t even kissed, although that wouldn’t have been bad either because straight couples do and no one raises their voices or points. Homophobia and transphobia crosses us all. And prejudice leads you to believe that because you are a gay person you are a pedophile or someone with uncontrolled sexuality.

Q. At some point in all these years did you think about giving up?

R. No, actually I was always confident. But I thought the case would be simple. Indecopi’s first sentence was terrible. Little more and they asked us to show them a video of the precise moment in which they humiliated us.

Q. When did you decide to take it to international organizations?

R. In 2011, after the Supreme Court ruling, we decided to take the case to the inter-American system. First before the Commission and then before the Court. In the Commission it took about ten years. I understand, they have very large procedural burdens. In addition, the cases that reach the inter-American system are usually those of deceased persons. It’s rare for a victim to be alive.

Q. How did you prove the discrimination?

R. As I was telling you, at the level of Peru, both Indecopi and the Judiciary maintained that I had not generated conviction with my testimony and the evidence presented. There was a test that was a report that was made at that time, where I entered the same cafe with a hidden camera and other places with my partner, and they discriminated against us again. But these organizations never wanted to admit it, because they claimed that we had invented everything. They insinuated that I had hired the journalist, when all they did was record what used to happen.

Q. So what has changed in the inter-American system?

R. The sentence indicates that the testimony of the complainant should not be underestimated solely because of his sexual orientation, which is what they did with me. Again the stereotypes: ‘he’s gay, what does he want? He lies ‘. That can not be done. And the other thing is something called the dynamic load of proof. It establishes that you must prove the discrimination and present evidence, but not necessarily convincing evidence. If you present evidence of differential treatment, the burden of proof is reversed, and it is the company denounced that must prove that this differential treatment was not discriminatory, but rather was due to objective reasons.

Q. How did they defend themselves?

R. Santa Isabel’s argument was based on morality and good customs, and the protection of the integrity of children. The company presented alleged letters of support from neighbors. Each one worse than the other. In reality, the Peruvian authorities had at their disposal the evidence that there had been discrimination, because in the records of the intervention of the personnel it was stated: “two males committed acts of homosexuality”.

Q. Two decades later, has Lima changed?

R. The LGTBI movement has grown and strengthened. There is greater visibility, but there is also an ultra-conservative attack. The dangers we face in terms of guaranteeing our rights are still latent. That’s why I’m still very afraid of expressing affection in public. It is difficult for me to kiss or hold hands with my partner in the street. It took me 19 years to be repaired, for them to recognize that I was telling the truth. No one who has been through what I went through would want to be treated like a criminal again. That is why one of the measures of the Court is that I must have free psychological assistance.

Q. What’s next?

R. May the sentence be carried out. But these days are for celebration. The State must carry out awareness campaigns, a legal reasoning to administer justice in matters of discrimination, and an educational plan for justice operators. But we also look for cultural changes. Because we can have laws, protocols, but we must modify the paradigms.