We have needed seven injections of insulin for the dozens of sweets that you have sent us. The barrage of recipes we have received has been such that the email inbox looked like that of a confectionery. We wanted simple desserts to prepare for this Guest Chef, and the truth is that the seventh edition has been an ode to jetapostrismo. Our sweet tooth side thanks you, really.

But in the meantime, we have had to keep only one recipe, which in this case was the one sent to us by Anaís Carolina Porras: crunchy biscuit and coffee with mascarpone cream and spiced chocolate. A dessert that, according to the author herself, “can be prepared in 20 minutes and with ingredients that everyone usually has at home.” “It is ideal to look good with any guest, even those who show up by surprise,” says Anaís.

The gift that the winner gets for sending us this jetapostre It is the most succulent: a batch of products from our beloved store Petra Mora valued at 186 euros. This pack consists of 26 different products, among which are its extra virgin olive oilits cream cheesetheir candied piquillo peppers or the Rioja Rosalba red wine. And also other foods from Petra Mora’s own livestock, such as beef entrecote.

Regarding the selected recipe, Anaís Carolina says that coffee is optional, “although it provides a different flavor that combines very well with chocolate.” And if you are short of mascarpone in the fridge, the winner says that it can be replaced “by whipped cream, yogurt or even cream cheese”. She finally throws a piece of advice to the comidisters: “If it is done in advance or even from one day to the next, the chocolate layer is solid, covering the cream and being just as delicious or even more delicious.”

CRUNCHY BISCUIT AND COFFEE WITH MASCARPONE CREAM AND SPICED CHOCOLATE

Ingredients

for 4 people

10 biscuits (any digestive type, Maria…)

2 generous tablespoons of butter

6 ounces or 60g of chocolate

2 tablespoons of coffee already prepared

5 tablespoons of mascarpone

5 tablespoons of milk (to taste, depending on whether the mascarpone cream is more or less dense)

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger (optional, cinnamon, cardamom or chilli can also be used)

Preparation

Crumble the cookies with your hands, making sure that there are not too large pieces. In a skillet wide enough to fit all of the crushed biscuit without crowding too much, heat the butter over medium-low heat and add the biscuit. Stir and let it caramelize for 10 minutes or so, being careful not to over-roast. Raise the heat a little so that it finishes roasting and has a crunchy texture. Add the coffee and integrate well. Place the cookie base in the container where it will be served, or divide it into individual bowls. In the same pan, put the chopped chocolate and melt over low heat together with the chosen spice. While the chocolate is melting, beat the mascarpone with the milk with a spoon, or a whisk if you have one, and place on top of the biscuit base. Serve the melted chocolate on top of the cream.

If your recipe has not been one of the winners, don’t worry. The Guest Comidista contest will return soon with a different challenge, but with the same objective: that you can be the protagonist of this website for a day.

You can consult the bases of the contest here.