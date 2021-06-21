Legumes are wonderful for many reasons that we have repeated tirelessly in this space. Here they go once again: they are inexpensive and healthy, they are ready to eat if they are from the boat, they are frozen without complaint and they play a key and beneficial role in the ecosystem. And to this I add: there are a thousand and one ways to cook, combine and eat them. In Spain we are used to consuming them, generally, in stews or other spoon dishes. More and more – how good! – we incorporate them into salads, spreads and other recipes.

Baking canned legumes so they are golden and crisp is another practice worth noting in your cookbook. Combined with one or more vegetables, they are a guaranteed triumph, with a more than satisfactory price-time-difficulty-result ratio. While the beans, in this case, are in the oven for half an hour, we prepare the green beans and garlic. In the same way that you cook beans, you could take advantage of that time to sauté other vegetables such as zucchini, cherry tomatoes, aubergine, onion or leek, for example. The recipe is completely adaptable to the tastes and availability of the product.

As for the beans, it is preferable to use a good size to achieve a crunchy outer layer and a creamy interior. The habonas beans are perfect for this purpose, but the long white beans or kidney beans are also worth it, more common in large surfaces, keeping an eye on the cooking time.

Difficulty

The one not to burn the garlic

Ingredients

For two people (as a single dish)

400 g of cooked lima beans

150 g green beans

2 cloves of garlic

Extra virgin olive oil

½ lemon

Fine salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Preparation

Heat the oven to 200ºC. Drain the beans and dry on kitchen paper while the oven heats up. Once hot, place the beans, in a single layer and as far apart as possible, on a baking sheet lined with greaseproof paper. Bake for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, mix 4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, salt and plenty of pepper in a bowl. After 10 minutes, remove the tray with the beans and raise the oven temperature to 220 ºC, if possible. Pour the oil with salt and pepper on top of the beans and mix so that they are well impregnated. Bake 10 more minutes. Meanwhile, bring a pot with plenty of salted water to a boil. Besides, prepare a bowl with ice water. Wash the green beans and cut off the toughest ends. Cut diagonally strips of approximately 5 mm. When the water is boiling, cook the beans for 3 minutes. Remove with a strainer or slotted spoon and put them in the ice water. Reserve. When the 10 minutes of baking the beans have elapsed, remove the tray from the oven and move them carefully so that they are completely browned. At this point they should start to be golden brown. Bake 10 more minutes. If they are not yet golden brown, bake another 5 or 10 minutes. Meanwhile, slice the garlic cloves and lightly brown them over low heat in a pan with 2 or 3 tablespoons olive oil. Be careful in this step, if the garlic burns, it will sour and spoil the dish. In a bowl, mix the drained green beans, the crispy beans and the garlic with their oil. Add the juice of half a lemon and mix gently so as not to break the beans. Serve and consume at the moment.

If you make this recipe, share the result on your social networks with the hashtag #RecetasComidista. And if it goes wrong, complain to the Chef’s Ombudsman by sending an email to defensoracomidista@gmail.com.