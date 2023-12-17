An inexperienced 26-year-old scientist was walking one day in 1989 through the Santa Pola salt flats, a strange place on the Alicante coast where a company extract salt from the sea in shallow artificial ponds. That man, microbiologist Francis Mojica, was beginning a tedious investigation that would not arouse interest for decades: finding out why some microbes were able to survive in those extremely salty waters. In 1992, during the summer of the Barcelona Olympics, Mojica discovered surprising repetitions in its DNA in a microorganism from Santa Pola. He named them CRISPR, which stands for “clustered regularly spaced short palindromic repeats.” His partner, Ángeles Román, warned him that CRISPR sounded like a dog's name, but those six comical letters today give the name to a global revolution that promises to save millions of lives: CRISPR medicine.

Mojica had its eureka moment in 2003. Those repeated sections were a system with which microbes memorized their enemies: viruses. Among these repeated sequences, the Santa Pola microorganisms incorporated the genetic material of the invading viruses into their own DNA, as if it were an album of stickers. When the attackers returned, the microbes recognized them thanks to the CRISPR system and sent remote-controlled molecular scissors to destroy them. The Mojica team published his discovery without realizing its enormous magnitude. In 2012, French biochemist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American chemist Jennifer Doudna announced that the CRISPR mechanism had “considerable potential” to rewrite DNA, including human DNA.

More information

CRISPR medicine was officially born on November 16, when for the first time a country, the United Kingdom, authorized treatment based on these molecular scissors. The therapy, baptized Casgevy, is capable of curing two potentially lethal blood diseases: sickle cell anemia and beta thalassemia. The treatment consists of extracting red blood cell precursor cells from the patient, correcting their DNA errors in the laboratory with CRISPR scissors, and reintroducing those cells. crispy in the sick. The effect of the therapy can last a lifetime. Once and that's it. The European Medicines Agency recommended the authorization of Casgevy this Friday.

Charpentier and Doudna won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020. The new treatment has been developed by the Swiss company CRISPR Therapeutics, co-founded by Charpentier herself, and the American company Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The first person with sickle cell anemia to try the experimental therapy, American Victoria Gray, recounted her ordeal in March to this newspaper. Gray, 38, suffered constant ailments because her deformed red blood cells got stuck in her blood vessels, multiplying her risk of dying from a stroke. “I no longer feel pain nor have I had to be admitted to the hospital, when before I had to go to the hospital every few months,” Gray said.

Casgevy has inaugurated the first generation of treatments with CRISPR, a still crude tool, but promising in disorders linked to errors in a single gene, such as Huntington's disease, which causes muscle spasms. There is almost a hundred of clinical trials underway with experimental CRISPR treatments. Emmanuelle Charpentier's company has also obtained encouraging results in cancer with therapies called CAR-T, which consist of extracting blood from donors, crisperize their white blood cells to increase their ability to destroy cancer cells and infuse them into a patient. On December 4, CRISPR Therapeutics announced that it will use this approach against autoimmune diseaseslike lupus.

Victoria Gray, first person with sickle cell disease to try Casgevy, pictured in London in March. Syriol Jones

One of the best scientists in the world, American chemist David Liu, presented second-generation CRISPR tools in 2016: the database editors. If the former act like scissors, these are more like a pencil with an eraser, capable of erasing a single letter of the DNA and replacing it with another. A 13-year-old British teenager with very aggressive leukemia, Alyssa, became the first person to benefit from this advance in May 2022. A medical team at University College London used base editors to precisely modify donor white blood cells into universal super white blood cells. Last June, researchers announced that Alyssa was happy at home, in complete remission from her cancer.

On December 8, the United States also authorized the use of Casgevy, with a price of about two million euros per patient. The geneticist Lluís Montoliu calls for multiplying efforts to reduce that figure. “My face falls with shame when I have to talk about the price to the patient associations, to whom I have been telling the great hope we had in these tools. When we finally have therapies, it turns out that they are not affordable,” laments Montoliu, president of the Association for Responsible Research and Innovation in Gene Editingbased in Paris.

Montoliu, a researcher at the National Center for Biotechnology, recalls that Casgevy “is not without problems.” The biologist Luca Pinellofrom Harvard, warned a year ago that the treatment can induce mutations in unexpected sites of the DNA, although so far no problems have been detected in the patients.

I hope CRISPR medicine improves the lives of millions, even billions of people. Feng Zhang, molecular biologist

The molecular biologist Feng Zhang, like Francis Mojica himself, was in the running to share the Nobel Prize with Charpentier and Doudna. Zhang, in the fall of 2012, was first who used CRISPR scissors to edit DNA of a mammalian animal. “I think the next significant moment will be the use of CRISPR in vivo. The CRISPR treatment will be injected into the patient, rather than editing the cells in the laboratory, which is an important step to reduce the cost of this therapy, increase accessibility and expand the types of diseases we can treat,” says Zhang, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in the United States. “I hope that CRISPR medicine will improve the lives of millions, even billions of people. We must address common diseases, such as cancer, Alzheimer's and diabetes. To achieve this, we need a deeper understanding of the mechanisms that drive these complex diseases and more tools in our therapeutic arsenal,” she adds. Billions of people.

People with sickle cell anemia have sickle-shaped red blood cells, caused by the production of a deformed version of hemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen through the blood. The American doctor Stuart Orkinfrom Harvard University, discovered in 2008 that a gene, the BCL11A, activates the production of this deformed hemoglobin and at the same time blocks the generation of functional fetal hemoglobin. Orkin's team showed in mice that inactivating that gene cured the disease. This is what CRISPR scissors now do in humans.

Chemist David Liu, from Harvard University (United States). Erik Jacobs/Broad Institute

“The price of new therapies can be high,” says Orkin. “That price must be weighed taking into account the benefit and the severity of the disease. In the case of sickle cell anemia or beta thalassemia, the lifetime cost of conventional treatments is high, and perhaps in the same range as the price of gene editing therapy. Efforts must be made to reduce the price of treatments of all kinds,” says the Harvard doctor.

The geneticist David Altshuler, chief scientific officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, recognizes the difficulties of treatment with Casgevy. The patient may be admitted about five weeks after receiving the therapy, which requires standard chemotherapy to make room for the bone marrow and reintroduce the edited supercells. “An important discovery would be to develop a pill that can have similar benefits without the need for a bone marrow transplant,” he explains. His company pursues this very ambitious goal.

The American company Verve Therapeutics, founded in 2018 by cardiologist Sekar Kathiresan, presented on November 12 preliminary results of its VERVE-101 therapy, the first CRISPR treatment that edits DNA directly in the patient, not in cells in the laboratory. The strategy uses base editors to inactivate the gene in liver cells. PCSK9, associated with very high levels of bad cholesterol. The therapy managed to reduce this cholesterol by 55% in a dozen patients with dangerous congenital hypercholesterolemia, but one of them died of a heart attack five weeks after receiving treatment. An independent committee of experts ruled that the death was not related to gene editing.

Chemist David Liu, from Harvard University, once again revolutionized the world of gene editing in 2019, by introducing third-generation CRISPR tools: quality editors. They are no longer scissors or a pencil with an eraser. “It's like a word processor: you can search for a specific sequence and replace it entirely with another sequence you want,” in Liu's words. The researcher claims that quality editors can, in theory, correct more than 90% of the 75,000 genetic variants associated with diseases. There is 400 million people affected by any of the 7,000 disorders caused by mutations in a single gene. Liu, founder of the company Prime Medicine, sees it feasible to test quality editors for the first time in humans in 2024.

The inexperienced scientist who was walking through the Santa Pola salt flats in 1989 is today 60 years old and is a professor at the University of Alicante. Francis Mojica admits that his hair stands on end when he contemplates that CRISPR medicine is already saving lives: “It's impressive, I still can't believe it. I'm afraid something could go wrong. “Everything is too good to be true.”

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_