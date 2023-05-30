With advances in genomics, we have a different landscape for healthcare, where we can practically participate in understanding and shaping our personal health profiles.

However, we need to balance the prospects of this science with the challenges posed by the technological, financial, ethical and cultural constraints to which it is subject.

“Emirates Today” opens the file of development in understanding this event, understanding public views on editing the human genome and looking forward to the future in it by polling the opinions of experts and specialists from the Emirates and Arab countries, as well as polling the opinions of parents with children of determination, by relying on An online survey to explore people’s attitudes towards the impact of genetic technology on them and their communities.

Many experts describe “genetic modification” as a major “scientific revolution” … stressing the ability of rewriting the genetic code to put an end to many diseases that have accompanied humanity for centuries.

The discovery of the “CRISPR” technology (human gene editing) represents the biggest turning point since the dawn of genetic engineering in the 1970s.

In detail, CRISPR technology makes specific and targeted changes to the DNA, whether by modifying, altering, or deleting the DNA sequence and genetic information.

A biophysicist (Chinese Dr. He Jiankou) and his team created two genetically modified twin daughters, which sparked many global reactions.

In light of this, the World Health Organization established in 2019 an advisory committee concerned with developing global standards for governance and oversight of editing the human genome, as well as two international reports in the field of regulating DNA technology after extensive global consultations on various types of gene therapies that include modifying a patient’s DNA to treat diseases.

This involved modifying the germline and heritable human genome—making changes to the genetic material that could include the development of human embryos.

Countries succeeded in using this technology during the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the UAE had adopted it to detect cases of “Corona” virus.

Today, the global genomics economy is estimated to be worth $24.16 billion in 2021 and is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate of 16.4% from 2022 to 2030, driven by factors such as growing demand for genomic medicine, personalized medicine, and pharmaceuticals.

The figures show that the cost burden imposed by genetic and complex diseases on the economy is very large.

The Arab Center for Genetic Studies, affiliated with the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, has monitored 1,650 genetic diseases in the Gulf countries, of which 356 are in the UAE, which constitutes a financial burden on the country’s economy. Conversely, the potential gains from future innovations in healthcare are also significant, especially with regard to gene therapy projects.

Despite the stimulating and positive talk about this future, the issue of human gene editing is still raised from time to time, given that it is currently illegal in many countries, and is only suggested as a last resort.

Dr. Maryam Matar, President of the Emirates Society for Genetic Diseases, an Emirati geneticist, explained that “gene therapy is replacing a gene in which there is a mutation with another, to treat disease, or improve the body’s ability to fight it.”

She stated that “modifying the human genome has enormous potential to treat diseases, so it is necessary that it be used as a therapeutic tool and not for immoral purposes,” stressing the importance of controls to preserve the patient’s right to treatment, and the need to develop a clear plan for the programs established with the aim of improving public health.

Matar said that the most prominent treatments currently are “stem cells” and “gene editing”, or the “gene modification” technique.

She stated, “The CRISPR/Cas9 tool is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that can precisely modify any region of the genome of any species. And it does so without harming other genes.”

And she stressed the need to protect the privacy of genetic information for patients in hospitals by setting accurate policies and procedures that regulate the collection, use and sharing of genetic information.

In turn, Dr. Muhammad bin Ahmed bin Marwan Al-Zahrani, a specialist in genetic medicine and genomic pharmacology, stressed the importance of genetic modification, “especially since we put improving health and enhancing the quality of life in the first place among our interests.” He expressed optimism about the ability of Arab countries to develop genome research and establish new centers. Increasing investment in education and training, strengthening regional and international cooperation, and providing the necessary financial support and infrastructure for genomic research centers and specialized institutes.

Professor of Genetic Medicine, Head of the Research Sector at the University of Sheffield, CEO of the Institute of Oncology at the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom, Dr. disease, or by preventing infection through early genetic screening.

He identified four diseases, on top of which are spinal muscular atrophy, blood diseases (such as thalassemia and anemia), vision loss due to a genetic cause, and finally cancer, which the new science treated, pointing out that “genetic modification has become the most important treatment method that our world knows today.” ».

Dr. Saleh Salim Al-Hamouri, a specialist in the future, confirmed that a number of genome-editing techniques are well established in research, but the development of more advanced tools – including the “CRISPR” system – has led to shedding light on genome editing.

He continued, “It is a promising innovation, but it is still in the stage of development and exploration, and its wide uses raise many controversial ethical and legal issues, such as modifying human genetic cells and their impact on subsequent generations.”

He stressed the importance of investment and innovation in this technology, and its use in treating diseases.

Recent technical developments are subject to the conflict between prohibition and availability. According to a 2014 survey of 39 countries, 25 countries have legal bans, and four countries have express bans well-established in guidelines. Only one country, the United States, has a de facto ban on germline genome editing.

The UK has officially approved gene editing in human embryos, for research purposes only. The Oviedo Convention of the Council of Europe states that predictive genetic tests should only be used for medical purposes.

Specifically, it calls for a ban on the use of germ-line genetic engineering, or alteration of the makeup of subsequent generations.

There is also an international effort led by the United States, Britain and China to coordinate the application of genome editing technologies, which officially began in December 2015 with the International Summit on Human Gene Editing in Washington.

And the National Academies of Medicine, Sciences, and Engineering in America call for caution while pursuing human genetic modification, but they stress that “caution does not mean that there is a danger behind this process.”

In 2018, François Baylis, a university research professor at Dalhousie Department of Philosophy at the university and the Faculty of Medicine, and is currently serving on the WHO Expert Advisory Committee on the development of global standards for governance and oversight of human genome editing, with a group of co-researchers, conducted an independent study via Reviewing policy documents, including legislation, regulations and international treaties, the study collected 106 countries to identify extracts that refer to or relate to human germline, genetic genome editing.

These policy documents were then systematically organized into the following categories: allowed, prohibited, prohibited with exceptions, not specified and no relevant information.

Overall, the researchers identified a total of 125 policy documents from 96 countries.

The results concluded that 40 countries have specific policies to address this matter, while 23 countries prohibit this research, and 11 countries explicitly allow it.

A surprising finding within the study was the momentum towards the development of genetic genome editing by the majority of the countries surveyed.

The study also identified a number of recommendations, the most important of which are: the need to develop the necessary and practical laws, regulations and guidelines, the need to apply the penalty commensurate with the crime, and finally stipulate preventive measures in a specific law.

The genetic map of the Emirates and the premarital program

The UAE has succeeded in entering the global race in genomics since 2003 when establishing the premarital screening program, and after that it achieved a qualitative leap through the launch of its national genome program project led by the Genome Program Council, and throughout this period it completed many researches and studies that contribute to the hoped-for progress In the world of biomedicine, genomics and its applications.

Regarding the pioneering Emirati project, Karim Shaheen, CEO of business development at the “G42” company (Emirati Genome Program), said that the program has collected hundreds of thousands of samples since its launch in 2019, and aims to use citizens’ genetic data to improve public health. He added that he seeks to collect one million samples within three years.

Shaheen added that the role of the UAE Genome Program is to enable the healthcare and medical community to harness the power of genomic technology and science to improve the health of the local population and achieve key health care priorities for the UAE by using genetic data to classify and determine the sequence of genes among the country’s citizens to help prevent diseases. chronic and treatable.

In April 2020, a research team from the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences completed the first complete genome sequence in the UAE for the “Covid-19” virus from a patient in Dubai.

In 2021, the same university and the Al Jalila Center for Genomics at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital simultaneously announced the joint project to launch the first genetic discovery center of its kind, with the aim of providing diagnostic and treatment services for patients with genetic disorders, as well as promoting local genome research and preparing the next generation of scientists in the country.

Researchers at the United Arab Emirates University have also developed cell lines using the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology used to understand diseases, while researchers from Khalifa University have investigated specific genome variants that may indicate risk factors for specific diseases and seek to understand how these genetic variations can Helps develop more personalized treatment plans. There is a lot of research and projects related to modern gene therapies.

There are government and private hospitals in the country that specialize in treating genetic diseases, and cases that have been approved internationally, specifically by the US Food and Drug Administration, related to vision and spinal muscular atrophy.