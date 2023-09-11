Chile commemorates this Monday the 50th anniversary of the military coup against the democratic government of socialist Salvador Allende. The bombing of La Moneda on September 11, 1973, which gave way to 17 years of cruel dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, with 3,200 dead – more than a thousand people who are still missing –, political imprisonment, torture and repression, continues to break the country. Although 33 years have passed since the return to democracy in 1990, and Chile has rebuilt its democratic institutions with the efforts of all political sectors, there is no consensus among citizens in condemning the democratic breakdown of half a century ago.

“The problem is that there is an important sector of the population that continues to vindicate the 1973 coup d’état. It is the 44% that voted Yes to Augusto Pinochet in the 1988 plebiscite and – exactly the same – the 44% that voted by José Antonio Kast in the 2021 presidential second round, who says that the coup was necessary or justified,” left-wing sociologist Manuel Antonio Garretón explained to EL PAÍS. “It is a society divided around the only thing that matters to have a country: an ethical consensus on the right to life, human rights and the fundamental principle that governs coexistence, which is the democratic principle expressed in a Constitution.”

While the political elites reach this date polarized, retreating with respect to the minimum agreements advanced for the 30 years of the coup in 2003 (when the socialist Ricardo Lagos governed) or the commemoration of the 40 years in 2013 (when Sebastián Piñera, of right), what underlies is a great citizen indifference. A survey released this week, by Pulso Ciudadano-Activa Research, indicates that only one in four people is interested in this 50th anniversary and almost three quarters (70%) consider that the milestone divides Chileans.

There is a consensus that there is political tension and that Chile has lost the ability to listen to each other, dialogue and reach agreements. Since 2019, the country has experienced a series of milestones that mark its present. On October 18 of that year, a social outbreak began that put democracy on the ropes, with unprecedented levels of violence. There is no single interpretation of what happened, but it made it clear, at least, that part of the population is demanding quality social goods.

The political class as a whole, to get out of the 2019 crisis, proposed a constituent path to overcome an old desire: the overcoming of the 1980 Constitution, written by the Pinochet dictatorship and subjected to 60 reforms since 1989. But that attempt It failed miserably in September 2022, when 62% of the population rejected a constitutional proposal from a convention dominated by the left that was betting on a profound change in Chilean institutions. It was the bet of President Boric, who took office in March 2022, the most left-wing Government that Chile has had since the return to democracy, which represented a great political defeat for the new Administration.

Today the Chilean airs are going in another direction. “Chileans today are willing to sacrifice freedoms in order to have order,” liberal intellectual Arturo Fontaine explained to EL PAIS in March. “The violence that was unleashed after the outbreak of 2019 operated as a vaccine against violence for the vast majority of Chileans. Today there is a repudiation of violence in the Mapuche area, of drug violence, of common violence and of political violence. And there is a great demand for the Government to act. The country turned and the Government of Gabriel Boric sees it,” Fontainte analyzed.

The right is strong today. Above all, the extreme Republican Party of José Antonio Kast, who in 2021 won the first presidential round, but failed to beat Boric in the second. Chile embarked on a second constituent attempt and in the election of councilors last May, the Republicans, without considering the traditional right, were left with 22 seats of a 50-member body. It is a still open process, which will end in a constitutional plebiscite on December 17. Citizens, on a mandatory basis, must choose within three months between Pinochet’s Constitution, the current one, and that of a council that does not reach agreements, dominated by the Republican Party of Kast, a political force sister to Vox in Spain and that has not broken with the Pinochet dictatorship and its legacy. It does not seem clear how this process will end – political forces are currently seeking to bring positions closer together – but according to surveys there is a high probability that Chile will once again opt for rejection.

It is the political climate with which the country receives the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état. Spirits are exacerbated regarding this date in Parliament, where Boric does not have a majority, where the maximalist positions of the past have been reissued regarding Allende’s Popular Unity, the bombing of La Moneda and the dictatorship itself, and where there are sectors who claim the legacy, especially the economic one, of Pinochet. The Government, with around 30% support, according to different polls, has been lowering the bar to be able to carry out its crucial reforms, such as pensions and tax reforms. But it is not evident whether white smoke will be able to emerge for people’s long-awaited requests, such as pensions. Today, in any case, citizens seem more impatient with crime, assaults and robberies, as 54% responded in the survey by the Center for Public Studies, CEP, at the end of July. It was the same study where the Republican Party appeared as the force with which Chileans most identify, in a scenario, in any case, of strong detachment of people with the parties, which are the worst valued democratic institutions.

With a traditional right pushed to the extreme by the Republican Party, President Boric did not manage to get all parties on the political spectrum to sign an agreement regarding the 50 years of the coup. He got it from the former presidents – the Christian Democrat Eduardo Frei Ruiz-Tagle, the socialists Ricardo Lagos and Michelle Bachelet and the right-wing Sebastián Piñera – who adhered last Thursday to a letter with Boric called For democracy, always.

Part of the bad climate, which Boric classified as “electric” and Bachelet as “toxic”, has been, in the opinion of the right, the responsibility of the Government itself, which failed to install a discourse of memory, democracy and the future, but rather has been dragged by more extreme forces from the president’s home coalition, where the Communist Party is of central importance. In any case, there is a deep mistrust between political adversaries that prevents a fruitful dialogue that superimposes citizen interests before the short-term desires of the forces, which will be measured in the municipal elections in 2024 and the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2025. According to the polls and the analysts themselves, “the right would have to be very inept not to win the presidential election,” as businessman David Gallagher assured EL PAÍS.

Chile arrives at this commemoration with the open wounds of the deep tragedy of September 11, 1973. The main one is to establish the fate of the more than a thousand disappeared during the Pinochet dictatorship who have not been found, for which the Boric Government has presented a Search Plan, La Moneda’s largest project with a view to this half century of democratic breakdown. Nobody forgets, however, that Chilean society has undergone enormous changes in these 50 years, especially in its appreciation of democracy. With more than 70% of the population not born for the 1973 coup d’état, 60% think that authoritarianism is justified in some cases, such as in the face of corruption, if politicians do not comply with the laws or when there is a lot of crime, according to the Chile Dice survey published just a few days ago.