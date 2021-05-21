Barça closes the 2020-21 season in Eibar with an atmosphere tense by the message of Joan Laporta, who has already openly and directly proclaimed that he is going to make drastic decisions, very unhappy with the team’s performance in recent days. “A cycle has ended, the League has been lost in an incomprehensible way and we are working on a renewal process,” said the president at the same time that the names of heavyweights who could be invited to leave the club have begun to appear, among them, Piqué, Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba or Griezmann. Not to mention others with less gallons. All this without anyone knowing if Messi will remain in the club. In fact, the defeat against Celta could be his last game as a Barça player, since the Argentine, with the Pichichi insured with his 30 goals, he will no longer be in Ipurua when starting a short vacation before playing the Copa América with Argentina. Contract ends on June 30.

In that context, Ronald Koeman, who sees it increasingly clear that they will not let him fulfill his second year of contract, starred in the preview of a match without incentives, since Eibar is already relegated, a hot press conference by accusing the club of disrespect. «You have to respect the coach and the players more. In this club there are too many things that cannot come out, “said the Dutch coach, perhaps signing his sentence before his final meeting with Laporta. «In the last part of the season I have not felt the confidence of the club because we have not talked about the future. I have a contract and I understand that there are doubts about the latest results, but I think things have to be discussed. I have not spoken with the president, we spoke at that meal and we agreed to speak after the season, so we will surely speak after tomorrow’s game, “he said.

Not only Messi has started vacation. Also Pedri, saturated with matches, is already resting. They join the casualties of the sanctioned Lenglet and the injured Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, Coutinho and Ter Stegen, who had a patellar tendon in his right knee operated on Thursday in Sweden. In the Eibar Edu Expósito is out, while José Luis Mendilibar waits say goodbye to First with a prestigious victory: “If we touch their noses from the beginning, they may not feel like it, they lower their arms and we can beat them.”