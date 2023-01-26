Friday, January 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crisitano Ronaldo suffers first debacle in Arabia

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo in Al Nassr match.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Al Nassr match.

There was a surprise in the Al Nassr match.

The Al Nassr of the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo was left this Thursday out of the final of the Saudi Arabian Super Cupwhich is played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd stadium in Riyadh, after losing 3-1 against Al-Ittihad.

See also  SBK | Barcelona test: Bautista plays the charge on Day 1

Ronaldo’s frustration

the brazilian Romarinhowho opened the scoring after 15 minutes and assisted the Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah (43) and Muhannad Shanqeeti (94) in the other two goals, led Al-Ittihad’s victory against the Portuguese star’s team, who could only score in the second half. 67 for the momentary 2-1 thanks to the Brazilian’s goal Anderson Talisca.

In the other semifinal, led by the Pole Szymon Marciniak, referee of the Qatar 2022 final, Al Feiha defeated Al-Hilal 1-0, who was defending the title and led by the Argentine Ramon Diazthanks to a goal in the 21st minute by the Brazilian Paulinho from a pass from the Spanish Víctor Ruiz.

The final between Al Feiha and Al-Ittihad, who are looking for their first title in the tournament, will be played next Sunday.

The Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina He is not part of Al Nassr as he is recovering from his elbow surgery.

EFE

See also  'I met two Cristiano Ronaldo': Sami Khedira's confession

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Crisitano #Ronaldo #suffers #debacle #Arabia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Lula invites Macron to visit Brazil and mentions Mercosur-EU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result