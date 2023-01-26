Crisitano Ronaldo suffers first debacle in Arabia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cristiano Ronaldo in Al Nassr match.
There was a surprise in the Al Nassr match.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Al Nassr of the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo was left this Thursday out of the final of the Saudi Arabian Super Cupwhich is played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd stadium in Riyadh, after losing 3-1 against Al-Ittihad.
Ronaldo’s frustration
the brazilian Romarinhowho opened the scoring after 15 minutes and assisted the Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah (43) and Muhannad Shanqeeti (94) in the other two goals, led Al-Ittihad’s victory against the Portuguese star’s team, who could only score in the second half. 67 for the momentary 2-1 thanks to the Brazilian’s goal Anderson Talisca.
In the other semifinal, led by the Pole Szymon Marciniak, referee of the Qatar 2022 final, Al Feiha defeated Al-Hilal 1-0, who was defending the title and led by the Argentine Ramon Diazthanks to a goal in the 21st minute by the Brazilian Paulinho from a pass from the Spanish Víctor Ruiz.
The final between Al Feiha and Al-Ittihad, who are looking for their first title in the tournament, will be played next Sunday.
The Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina He is not part of Al Nassr as he is recovering from his elbow surgery.
EFE
