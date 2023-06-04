mike bay and Greeicy are one of the strongest couples in the Latin American music industry today. The complicity, respect and affection that have been shown in front of cameras have made this couple one of the most loved by the public, who praise them for supporting each other. However, apparently, not everything would be rosy for the interpreters. Since in a recent interview, the Colombian singer ended up breaking down by revealing that she was going through a difficult time in her life.

Are Greeicy and Mike Bahía having a couple crisis?

greeicy and Mike Bahía were invited to a radio program in Mexico. At one point, the announcers asked them to interpret one of their songs and they both chose “Att: Amor”. The Colombian singer was singing this song when she suddenly began to cry and she revealed that she was going through a complicated event in her life.

“I’m going to cry, no. It is being a very difficult moment in our lives “said greeicy, while your partner mike bay He continued singing, trying to support the mother of his son, who recovered after a few seconds.

Did Greeicy reveal the reason why she cried on the LIVE show?

Hours after what happened, greeicy He spoke out and revealed the reason why he shed some tears on the radio program in Mexico.

“It has been a very difficult few days and just today I woke up with 70 thousand things that had me with a lump in my throat (…) And on the radio program they ask us to dedicate a song to each other. Then Mike says: ‘Thinking about making a team, about who we are, how strong we are, where love always prevails and the desire to do things right, the song we would dedicate to ourselves would be Att: Amor’. It is there that I started to sing and I cried, ”she detailed the colombian artist.