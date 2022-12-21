Crisis winter | The board decided on electricity subsidies: deductible 100 euros per month, subsidy ceiling 700 euros

According to the government’s estimate, the support to the state coffers will make a dent of around 400 million euros.

Government decided on Wednesday about the new forms of electricity support and their details.

According to the government’s proposal, the subsidy will be paid from electricity bills for four months, and the actual consumption of November-December will be used as the calculation basis. The deductible is 100 euros per month, and the subsidy ceiling is 700 euros.

Government told about the new electricity subsidies last week, and the terms of the subsidies were negotiated for a long time in the government circle on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In addition to the one-time compensation and the extension of the payment periods for electricity bills, a third support measure is being prepared as an electricity price cap, which, according to estimates, could be implemented in the spring.

The government is also urgently preparing legislation on payment time flexibility not only for consumers but also for companies. There is also a separate support for agriculture to ease electricity costs.

The quickly prepared electricity support has been criticized for being poorly targeted. According to the government’s press release, later “we will assess how support can be allocated in different situations in the most appropriate way possible”.

Ministers from all government parties participated in the consultation of the electricity ministers. The Center was represented by the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä and Social Democrats Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen. The other members of the group were the Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (green), Minister of Social Affairs and Health Hanna Sarkkinen (left) and the fifth minister of Nordic cooperation and equality Thomas Blomqvist (r).