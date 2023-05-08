The pre-weekend charge

There was great anticipation in the house Williams for the Miami Grand Prixfor all different reasons but united by the common goal of doing well and reaching the points zone: among these, the excellent results underlined by Alex Albon after Baku (indicated as one of his best weekends despite the absence of points), the Logan Sargeant’s first GP in front of his own public in F1 and the push of Dorilton Capital, the investment company that has owned the team since 2020 and also of US nationality.

The delusion

A goal that, at least at the end of qualifying, seemed to become more concrete for Albon, 11th on the grid and able to get the better of the direct confrontation with the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, even 13th. However, the difficulties of the historic Grove team emerged during the race, as explained by the Anglo-Thai driver himself, 14th at the finish: “It was a rather complicated raceto – he admitted – we didn’t have the right pace. I think we started thinking we were the ninth fastest car, and we probably were. We ran the front and rear tires, but I had no grip and then I slipped. The tracks that appear are not suitable for our car and there are some updates from other teams, so we just need to make sure they don’t stray from us. There are some positives to be drawn from the weekend, but races like today’s put us bare and make us understand where we really are“.

Sargeant’s mistake

A comment that therefore reveals a complex near future for the British house, just as arduous as the weekend was Sargeant, last both in qualifying and in the race: “On the first lap I put the car in a place it shouldn’t have and I lost the front wing – he confessed – it was a difficult afternoon from then on. Sorry to the team for my mistake. Once back on track for the long stint with the hard tyre, it seemed to me that I managed it quite well. In the end, however, the tires were in trouble, but that was to be expected. All in all, with a normal strategy, our pace would have been solid. Despite today’s day, I really enjoyed the weekend”.

No leaderboard progress

With this misstep, Williams is therefore unable to take advantage of the other ‘zero’ of the AlphaTauri, out of the points with both of its drivers and still one point ahead of the Grove team. The latter thus remains at the rear of the constructors’ championship, in a role that Sargeant also occupies in the drivers’ championship with Nyck de Vries, the only two who have not yet scored a point in this championship.