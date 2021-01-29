It’s hard to say, like when something chokes you and prevents you from taking in air. In art we no longer know what crisis we are in. It seems economic when suddenly it is political, but also administrative and, at the same time, personal. Or media. Or emotional. Or cultural. Museums and art centers have lived for years trying to overcome a situation of harassment and demolition, focusing almost exclusively on the search for alternatives. With weak health, they stretch what they have as best they can, to the bare minimum. They have not recovered from a blow when another arrives without warning and the third appears behind the door. A snowball effect that has the art community on the brink of collapse.

