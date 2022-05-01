After the great victory against Colo Colo at home for the Copa Libertadores de América 2022, River was forced to refocus on the Professional League Cup since it was measured against Sarmiento of Juninone of the direct rivals in Group A of the domestic competition.
The “Millionaire” did what he had to: win to qualify directly for the quarterfinals without depending on anyone, on this Saturday, and He did it with pleasure and scoring 7 to 0! leaving no doubt, with the result speaking for itself.
It is true that in the local tournament Marcelo Gallardo’s team had left some doubts, especially in the last two games against Talleres in Córdoba and Atlético Tucumán in the Monumental, since they had not been able to beat them and also the performance had not been the expected, but I think those who spoke of “crisis” were in a hurry.
In reality, it was an exaggeration on the part of a certain sector of the press, which, with the intention of heating up the climate and generating suspicion and controversy, wanted to install that the Banda as a whole was immersed in a difficult moment, when there were only a handful of games in those who had not found the best level.
In just a few days, River beat the Chilean team for the Libertadores being superior and protagonist, and also beat Sarmiento as a visitor, who was in good shape, immediately erasing him from the field, exhibiting a level as if it were a opponent from another level, two or three categories below.
26 shots, 13 on goal. 72% possession. 631 passes. Three goals in the first half and four in the second half. He left no doubt. He didn’t take his foot off the accelerator. Impressive. River never wanted to loosen up, they had a hungry Álvarez, the two precise Enzo’s, a devilish Casco, a blunt Barco, a debuting Pochettino in the net, a team that never settles. That proclaims Gallardo. What crisis are you talking about?
#Crisis #doubted #River #idea #Argentine #football #Marcelo #Gallardo
Leave a Reply