Energy crisis, high bills until the end of January: here’s what happens

The New Year start with one bad news on the front energeticthe gas price collapsed but le bills they registered a new increasein those of December is between the 15-20%. Today the Arera – we read in Repubblica – will publish the definitive data: if analysts’ forecasts are confirmed, the increase in tariffs should amount to between 15 and 20 percent. Not a littleif we consider that instead i wholesale prices reference point of the European market, that of Netherlandshave gone from a peak to over 350 euros per megawatt hour in August to the current 81. So much so that the positive effects have already been reflected on electricity billswhich in the first quarter of this year for users of the protected market they will drop of the 19.5 percent.

If the gas trend natural continues, – reports the Republic – the first bills lower ones could already reach the end of Januarybut it depends on type of contract. If the drop in prices were to remain constant until the end of January, at the end of the month, in addition to the users of protected marketthey should start benefit also users of the free market with contracts a variable rate, indexed to market prices. Contracts now very widespread: there are operators who, since gas prices took off last May, have no longer offered contracts a fixed rates.

