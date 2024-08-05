British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for a so-called Cobra meeting after a weekend of riots in his country. This is a meeting of ministers, civil servants, police officers and intelligence officers. The emergency meeting will take place on Monday. The Home Secretary says that British prisons are ‘ready for criminals’.
#Crisis #talks #England #minister #prisons #ready #criminals
History | The old Finnish skulls will be repatriated from Sweden during August
History|Most of the skulls are to be blessed and buried in the Pälkäne ruin church at the beginning of September.The...
Leave a Reply