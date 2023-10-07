A friend of the couple revealed an unpublished background story: what it is about

In these weeks Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano they are the most talked about characters in gossip. Over the last few hours the two former contestants of the Big Brother VIP have once again ended up in the spotlight due to some background information that has emerged regarding the crisis they are experiencing. Let’s find out together what was discovered.

There crisis between Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro was confirmed by Amedeo Venza. The gossip expert spoke in the ‘Chat and Chat’ column, on the Sdl.Tv profile where he revealed that the two former competitors of the Big Brother VIP they are going through a period of profound crisis.

This is what was revealed bygossip expert regarding the matter:

Yes, it’s official, I’m in crisis. I think that on both sides there is a desire to recover, all couples experience a crisis. The important thing is to recover, if you can recover. Basically, the feeling is there on both sides.

Afterwards, continuing with his speech, the gossip expert Amedeo Venza, as well as a friend of couple Codegoni-Basciano then added:

I always hear from Ale, obviously he’s sorry for these difficult times with Sophie, but in my opinion they will give us nice surprises.

At the moment we don’t know the reason behind it crisis between the two, although there are many hypotheses made these days.

Despite the numerous rumors circulating about them, at the moment those directly involved have preferred to remain silent and not to expose themselves regarding the news of the crisis. We just have to wait for the next ones to find out if Sophie and Alessandro will resolve the crisis and this difficult period they are going through.