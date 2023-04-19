Note of clarification:

ISTOÉ PUBLICAÇÕES LTDA hereby informs its consumers that it does not charge by telephone and that it also does not offer cancellation of the magazine subscription contract upon payment of any amount. Nor does it authorize third parties to do so. ISTOÉ PUBLICAÇÕES LTDA is a victim and is not responsible for such messages and charges, informing its customers that all appropriate measures have been taken, including criminal ones, to determine responsibilities.