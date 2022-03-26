RRussia has accused Azerbaijan of encroaching on the area of ​​responsibility of peacekeeping forces dispatched from Moscow in the embattled South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani forces have carried out four drone strikes in the past few days near the town of Furuch in the area to which Armenia also claims, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. Azerbaijan had been asked to withdraw its troops.

According to the media, the internationally unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh temporarily declared a state of war. Three Armenians were killed in recent fighting on Friday. The Armenian Foreign Ministry had also accused Azerbaijan of invading Russian-controlled areas. Azerbaijan recently denied this and for its part spoke of “acts of sabotage” by the Armenian side.

In autumn 2020, Azerbaijan had recaptured large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been controlled by Armenia for decades, in a brief war. A truce is overseen by Russian troops. Despite this, armed clashes continue to occur.

Several media recently suspected that Russia had withdrawn soldiers from Karabakh to use them in the war in Ukraine. This in turn has destabilized the situation in the South Caucasus. Russia has not yet confirmed this. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow has now said that the Russian peacekeeping forces are trying to resolve the situation.





