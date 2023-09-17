Marina Bay remains haunted by Verstappen

The Singapore Grand Prix remains indigestible to Max Verstappen (the two-time world champion has never won at Marina Bay), who today finished in fifth position, however improving his 2022 placing. A year ago in the race he made a mistake in an attempt to attack Lando Norris, today however the Dutchman did not never exaggerated, not even overdoing the defense against his opponents when he found himself in second position, but with hard tires with over twenty laps on his back unlike the new ones mounted by all the other outriders.

In the mixed zone Verstappen went to compliment Lando Norris underlining through mimicry that he had practically opened the door to his friend who appreciated the Dutchman’s ‘fair play’. Even on the radio at the end of the race the conversation with the track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and the team principal Christian Horner was very relaxed (“We can even leave one for him, we’ll try again next time”, he said). The timing of the Safety Car for Red Bull was the worst possible starting with the hard compound tires and for Verstappen there was nothing to do but suffer ‘driving on ice’ until the stop which started the comeback with medium tyres.

Speaking to Dutch TV, the two-time world champion declared himself almost relieved that his streak of success had come to an end: “Sooner or later this day had to come, that’s fine with me. The Safety Car arrived at the worst moment for us, without it we would have been able to finish closer to the leaders”, her words. As already happened in Baku, today in the race Verstappen was able to learn something that will – perhaps – be useful only in a year again in Singapore: “In the race the car works better than in qualifying and it was like that today too. The stint on the medium tires was very good, although the problems from Friday and Saturday were still there today. We learned a lot, perhaps even about what we did wrong on Saturday. I can’t go into details. We will only be able to see next year, when we return here, if we will be able to improve.”

Now on the horizon is Suzuka, the track where Verstappen made his F1 debut in 2014 in a free practice session at the wheel of Toro Rosso. “It’s a very fun track to drive and the set-up should be more congenial to our car. I hope the car goes well straight away“. A year ago Verstappen signed pole position ahead of the Ferraris by a few thousandths and then in the race in the rain he defended himself at the start against Charles Leclerc and went on to win the race, also becoming world champion on the occasion for the second time in career.