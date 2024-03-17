Rome (dpa)

Fiorentina's match with Atalanta in the Italian Football League was postponed on Sunday, after Fiorentina's managing director, Joe Baroni, fell ill and was taken to the hospital hours before the start of the match.

It was reported that Baroni was transferred to a hospital in Milan by helicopter after suffering a health crisis at the team’s hotel near Bergamo.

Italian media reports stated that Baroni may have suffered a heart attack in the presence of a number of team players. Fiorentina's match with Atalanta was scheduled to start at five in the evening GMT, but Fiorentina requested to be postponed, and the Italian League agreed to the postponement, provided that the match will be held at a date that will be determined later.