The situation of refugees on the island of Lesbos remains precarious. The first migrants move into a new emergency camp. The EU is discussing how to proceed.

After the fire in the Moria refugee camp, thousands of people are homeless – around 6,000 were taken into a new camp (update from September 18, 3:17 p.m.).

A new makeshift camp is to take in the majority of the migrants (Initial report).

Meanwhile, the initiative of two federal states to independently accept asylum seekers in the Federal Council fails.

Update from September 18, 3:17 p.m .: The Admission of the 400 underage unaccompanied refugees can start before the end of September, said the spokesman for Interior Ministry, Steve dude, on Friday with. According to Greek media reports, two young people from Afghanistan are alleged to have Arson suspected in the Moria camp of the Greek authorities have been arrested. According to age she has Prosecution clear priority: “It should go without saying that the Greek authorities will first of all deal with the criminal proceedings of Suspect and a redistribution cannot already take place during this time, ”he replied to a question.

Whether the act was to be assessed as a cry for help or a criminal act was determined Government spokesman Steffen Seibert asked. His answer was: “Arson in a densely populated camp puts people in acute danger.”

Meanwhile, almost half of all should 13,000 Homeless people have already been housed in the new, provisionally built camp. It should consist of tents for eight to ten people – quarantine areas and medical care stations are also planned. All newcomers become one Corona test subjected, under 6,000 people are already 157 infections been found. Many residents of the burned down Moria are said to refuse to enter the new camp – for fear of being stuck again for months – just as many want to Resident of Lesbos not that another camp will be set up on the island.

Refugee crisis on Lesbos: Two countries want their own country programs for admission – and fail

Update from September 18, 12.25 p.m .: The countries Berlin and Thuringia are on Friday in Federal Council failed with the project that Admission of refugees from Greece by their own State programs to facilitate. A legislative initiative that was supposed to achieve this did not find a majority in the regional chamber. Berlin’s Senator for the Interior Andreas Geisel (SPD *) said in the Länderkammer, given the Moria disaster * (see original report) fast help is urgently needed.

The proposal was also in the ranks of the countries controversial. The Parliamentary State Secretary Stephan Mayer (CSU) said in the regional chamber that there was one here “National uniformity” required. The federal government is by no means inactive or hesitant, but had already been in that before the fire disaster Greek refugee camp had planned to take in certain children and young people. A number of federal states and municipalities have agreed to accept refugees, but have so far failed due to resistance from Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU *).

Refugee crisis on Lesbos: Police clear camp Moria – “A hygiene bomb”

Update from September 17th, 4:10 p.m.: Through several Fires thousands of people were im Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos homeless. One of the consequences of this was that 406 unaccompanied minors were brought from the camp to the mainland.

On Thursday shared one EU spokesman with the European Union will also be with 250 unaccompanied minor refugees proceed in the same way from other Greek islands. According to EU Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson, EU member states have already started accepting minors from Moria.

First report from September 17th, 1:46 p.m.: Lesbos – Since the devastating fire a week ago im Moria refugee camp on the Greek island Lesbos has the location of Refugees hardly improved. Many of the approximately 12,000 people have at the Fire lost everything they owned. Now it was a new, provisional one camp built. The Greek police is now trying to relocate the migrants. Meanwhile, the EU about how to proceed in the Refugee crisis in Greece to advise.

Fire in the Moria camp: many refugees are afraid of new accommodation

On Thursday morning (September 17th) the Greek police now started the last refugees from the burned down Camp Moria* pick up. The goal is a new, provisional one campthat the Greek authorities have established. “So far everything has been peaceful,” said the Mainz doctor Gerhard Trabert, who is on site with an aid organization. He estimates that I still have thousands of refugees in and around the previous camp. In the new Kara Tepe camp around 2000 migrants are said to have moved in so far. But many people are afraid of being locked up there and want to be taken to mainland Greece instead. The Lifeline Sea Rescue sees it that way too.

Strange selection right now: all families, women & children are being forced into the new internment camp, while it is unclear what happens to the men who are traveling alone. Will they be transferred to other detention centers or put on life rafts at sea? #Moria pic.twitter.com/dbWcLYY5AU – MISSION LIFELINE (@SEENOTRETTUNG) September 17, 2020

However, the responsible Greek officials see it differently. “We have to get people into the new camp to fetch; if they stay on the street, it is a bomb in terms of hygiene, ”said the boss of the Greek Health authority (EODY), Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, on Thursday morning on the Greek radio station Skai. Around 170 officials are on duty.

Fire in Moria camp: hearing of suspects on Saturday

At the center of the investigation Public prosecutor to the fire in the Camp Moria stand four Afghan refugees. You should on Saturday to the allegations of having founded a criminal organization and that Fire the Greek daily reports Kathimerini. Two other suspects were brought to mainland Greece in a group of minors just the day after the disaster. In one Camp the 17-year-olds were then arrested in northern Greece. You should be on the Monday before dish in Lesbos appear.

Fire in Moria: EU Commission President von der Leyen calls for a common line after fire in Moria

The Fire disaster on Lesbos should for the EU a wake-up call for joint action on matters Asylum policy said the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday in her State of the European Union address. The tragedy on the Lesvos island was “a painful reminder of the need for Europe to come together”. Looking at the planned EU asylum reform quit von der Leyen the abolition of the Dublin regulation on.

Next week, we will put forward the New Pact on Migration. We’ll take a human & humane approach. Saving lives at sea is not optional & those countries who fulfill their legal and moral duties or are more exposed than others, must be able to rely on the solidarity of our whole EU. – Ursula von der Leyen – Follow #SOTEU (@vonderleyen) September 16, 2020

While the EU member states still arguing who how many refugees picks up, dashes EU Commission President Ahead. “We will the Dublin regulation abolish, ”she said. “We’re going to do it through a new European system Migration management replace. “This will have” common structures for asylum and repatriation “and” a new strong one Solidarity mechanism“Include. However, such a project has always failed due to dissenting votes, especially from Eastern Europe. Amnesty International meanwhile welcomed the project of Federal governmentto want to take in another 1,553 refugees from Moria. However, dealing with the refugees is a controversial issue from a domestic political point of view. (tel / dpa / afp) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.

In their show “Joko & Klaas against ProSieben” the two entertainers won 15 minutes of broadcast time. In the latest issue of it, the two showed a video of a refugee from Moria that was making waves on the internet.

