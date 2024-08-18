Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/18/2024 – 12:21

The Left Party has shrunk in recent years, and internal rifts have left the party on the brink of irrelevance. Now, leaders who were supposed to help revive it have announced their departure on the eve of regional elections. Two months before the party convention and just weeks before regional elections in three eastern German states, Left Party co-leaders Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan announced their resignations on Sunday (18/08).

The decision by the duo, who had led the party since 2022, is yet another chapter in the downfall of A Esquerda, which began in 2021, when the party narrowly avoided the threshold clause and elected just three members of parliament to the Bundestag (the lower house of the German Parliament).

But if that year The Left still had the preference of 4.9% of the German electorate, in the 2024 elections to the European Parliament this figure fell to 2.7%.

Internal disputes have further weakened the party, which last year lost one of its biggest stars: populist Sahra Wagenknecht, who created her own party and won 6.2% of the vote for the European Parliament.

The party will also face another test of fire in the regional elections in Thuringia and Saxony, both on September 1, and in Brandenburg, on September 22. The three German states of the former German Democratic Republic (GDR) used to be left-wing electoral strongholds. In Thuringia, in 2019, they still managed to elect the governor, Bodo Ramelow, with 31%, but this year they are expected to have only half that. In Saxony and Brandenburg, polls point to a scenario of 5%.

Call for an end to “half-destructive power politics”

“I realize that in parts of the party there is a desire for a fresh start,” Wissler said in a statement justifying the pair’s resignation. According to her, the timing of the announcement gives the party enough time to prepare to choose a new leadership.

“Give those who will soon take over the reins the chance and confidence to lead the party. To do this, we must end the destructive power politics in our own ranks,” Schirdewan urged.

Schirdewan himself had previously acknowledged the party’s poor performance in the European Parliament election in June of this year. “Without a doubt, it was a mess. There’s no hiding it,” he recently said in a mea culpa to the Tagesspiegel newspaper. At the time, he had already indicated that he was considering whether or not to continue leading the party.

