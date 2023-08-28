Poland and the Baltic states demanded that Belarus remove PMC Prigozhin from the republic

The interior ministers of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia demanded that Belarus remove the private military company (PMC) Wagner from the territory of the republic. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Poland Mariusz Kaminski.

According to him, the reason for the meeting in Warsaw with the Baltic colleagues was the situation on the border with Belarus. The head of the department noted that the result of the meeting of ministers was a statement in which they demanded from the authorities of the republic to get rid of PMCs on their territory, as well as to remove illegal migrants from the border, who, according to him, are being pulled there in large numbers by the Belarusian security forces. As one of the response measures, the heads of departments threatened to completely close the cordon with Belarus.

The situation is escalating. For several weeks, the Wagner group has been present there – a very dangerous group Mariusz KaminskiMinister of the Interior of Poland

In what case will the borders with Belarus be closed?

At the same time, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite announced her readiness to temporarily close two checkpoints (checkpoints) in the settlements of Lavorishkes and Raigardas on the border with Belarus. Prior to this, the authorities of the Baltic Republic had already closed two of the six border checkpoints on the Lithuanian-Belarusian cordon, and Bilotite called for preparations for a one-time closure of the border with Belarus, together with the allied states of the region.

Such a strategy in Lithuania was explained by “an adequate response to changes in the geopolitical situation and threats to national security.” At the same time, President Gitanas Nauseda noted that the complete closure of the border with Belarus is a last resort.

Related materials:

The introduction of additional border control measures was also announced in Latvia. In August, the government of the republic announced that it would tighten control over the cordon due to the increased number of attempts to illegally cross it from Belarus. To help the border guards, they promised to involve the police and the military.

In addition, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that an operational military group would be created on the border with Belarus, which would deal with defense and “deterring the aggressor.” As the head of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs stated after a meeting with colleagues, the Baltic countries and Poland will be ready to completely close the border with the neighboring republic if the situation “escalates” to critical limits.

All checkpoints across the border of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with Belarus will be immediately closed if a critical incident occurs Mariusz KaminskiMinister of the Interior of Poland

Why are the neighbors of Belarus afraid of PMC “Wagner”?

Poland and the Baltic countries began to express particular concern about the tense situation on the borders after the decision to relocate the Wagner to Belarus, taken after the attempted rebellion by the founder of the PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on June 24. The head of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs called this event a threat, and the representative of the Polish Committee of Ministers on Security Issues, Zbigniew Hoffman, saw a provocation in the joint maneuvers of the Belarusian army and PMCs.

In early August, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pavel Yablonsky accused PMCs of trying to cross the country’s border and announced that the Polish cordon had been reinforced with additional military units. Later, Latvia introduced an enhanced border security regime, citing an increase in the number of cases of illegal entry into the country.

As Nikolai Topornin, Associate Professor of the Department of Integration Law at MGIMO, Director of the Center for European Information, explained, Riga’s decision is also connected with Wagner PMC.

They motivate this by the fact that the Wagnerites, who are now on the territory of Belarus, have advanced to the border. According to them, they aim to infiltrate the territory of Latvia by undesirable persons in order to destabilize the situation. To prevent this from happening, it was decided to strengthen the protection of the border Nikolai ToporninAssociate Professor of the Department of Integration Law at MGIMO, Director of the Center for European Information

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also suggested that after the death of the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin, the threat from his military company to Warsaw only grew. “PMC” Wagner “is even stronger than before, or at least to the same extent as before, will be used as an instrument of provocation, blackmail, attacks as part of a violation of security policy and destabilization of countries bordering Russia and Belarus,” admitted He.

How can Minsk react?

The State Border Committee (SBC) of Belarus reacted to the closure of the first two checkpoints by Lithuania. Such a step by the neighboring republic was called “non-constructive and unfriendly” in the department, emphasizing that the official position of Vilnius does not correspond to the real reasons for closing the checkpoints. The CPC suggested that the Lithuanian authorities use any pretext to prevent the movement of goods and reduce the flow of Lithuanians traveling on a visa-free basis.

In response to Poland’s concern about PMCs in Belarus, President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko said that Warsaw’s statements about the movements of Wagner near the border are not true.

Let them pray that we are keeping them, providing them somehow. Otherwise, without us, they would have leaked there and broken into this Rzeszow and Warsaw in such a way that it wouldn’t seem enough Alexander LukashenkoPresident of Belarus

He also promised that he would no longer protect Europe from illegal migrants, and threatened Poland, the Baltic states and Ukraine with an instant response to a possible manifestation of aggression on their part.