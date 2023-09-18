The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, visited the island of Lampedusa this Sunday (17), at the invitation of the Italian government, following a serious crisis in the region, caused by the arrival of more than 10 thousand people in just three days.

Faced with the situation, the European Union presented an emergency plan to help Italy manage record migration, which depends on the support of the bloc’s Member Countries and allies that border the country hit by the crisis.

The aid plan foresees the distribution of asylum seekers among the European countries, which are part of the bloc, and measures to prevent new episodes, which put pressure on Italian logistical and administrative systems.

“We ask the other Member States (of the European Union) to use the voluntary solidarity mechanism”, stated Leyen, highlighting that “irregular migration is a European challenge that requires a joint response”.

The European leader also said that she counts on the partnership of neighboring countries that act as a gateway for immigration and facilitate the action of criminals on illegal routes. “We will decide who comes to the European Union and under what circumstances. Not the smugglers,” Von der Leyen said after visiting the island.

Italy’s reaction

The Italian government announced this Monday (18) the opening of new repatriation centers for illegal migrants and the extension of detention time to 18 months, amid the crisis caused by the arrival on the island of Lampedusa.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Council of Ministers is meeting to approve a decree-law that tasks the Ministry of Defense with building “as quickly as possible” the so-called CPRs, centers where illegal migrants await their exit from the country, government sources told EFE.

Italy has facilities distributed between Turin, Rome, Bari and Brindisi, but the intention is to open at least one in each Italian region.

The new CPRs will be installed in locations with “low population density that can be easily demarcated and monitored”, stated Meloni.

Furthermore, the time irregular migrants can be detained before being expelled will be increased to 18 months, the maximum period allowed by the European Union (EU).

“We will have all the time necessary, not only to carry out the necessary investigations, but also to proceed with the repatriation of those who are not entitled to international protection,” said the prime minister at the meeting.

In the case of asylum seekers, the legislation remains unchanged and they will be able to stay in the country for up to 12 months.

Meloni, who faces the arrival of almost 130,000 immigrants this year in Italy, had already announced last Friday the increase in detention time for irregular migrants.

“I want to send a clear message to those who enter Italy illegally: it is not advisable to trust human traffickers, because they ask for a lot of money, they put people on boats that are often not prepared for these journeys and, in any case, if someone enter the country illegally, will be expelled and repatriated,” he said.

The Italian government plans to approve new measures next week on unaccompanied migrant minors.

The government is trying to manage the new wave of migrants at its southern border, especially on the small island of Lampedusa, located off the coast of Africa.

With numbers constantly changing, 129,869 migrants have arrived on Italian shores so far this year, almost double the number for the same period in 2022 (68,195) and three times more than in 2021 (43,265), according to data updated by the Ministry of Interior.