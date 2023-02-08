Academic comfort has been commissioned to centralize democracy as the ideal political regime, although since 1970 Octavio Paz pointed out that “Democracy is not an absolute or a project about the future; It is a method of civilized coexistence”. The INE of Lorenzo Córdova Vianello and Ciro Murayama Rendón has turned democracy into an idol with feet of clay, without understanding that a strict revision of the forms of government should take into account the reference of Polybius That the democracy is a version perverted either impure of the Republic.

The paradox of democracy has been clearly seen in Mexico: he INE wants to impose theDemocracy as an absolute and inflexible model for the exercise of freedoms, but arriving at the fundamentalist Taliban phase that it cannot be accepted that the democracy should endorse the enemies of the democracy. In this paradox it is proved that the democracy is not a way of governmentbut the electoral exercise in a Republic or up to parliamentary monarchies and that the democracy it is much more than the vote.

When democracy is exercised inflexibly and impedes the exercise of democracy even at the cost of its own existence, it would be facing an authoritarian and even dictatorial version of democracy and it would leave spaces of respect for citizen rights. where to discuss democracy is in the quality of its objectives and not only in the freedom to exercise the vote. Leonardo Morlino updated the rhythms of the democracy from the theory of anacyclosis of Polybius in two aspects: on the one hand, that the democracy It is not an absolute or terminal regime, but is defined based on the dynamics of the correlation of social forces. and therefore goes through the cycle of crisis, transition, establishment, consolidation and crisis; and, on the other hand, true democracy is perceived in the model of the quality of democratic services, such as the rule of law, accountability, civic reciprocity, respect for rights and the expansion of equality.

Córdova and Murayama’s campaign to apply Schmitt’s binary model as friend-enemy politics to the democracy-populism relationship is, deep down, an authoritarian, exclusive and tricky method to impose Churchillian democracy: “Democracy is the worst system of government, except for all the others.”

However, the proof that a democratic regime exists is when the democracy resist the competence either confrontation with others authoritarian regimes, centralizers And till dictatorialbut from the value of its principles, from the public awareness and the ability to democratic competition other doctrines. The INE is leading an anti-democratic campaign to impose a Taliban-style exclusive democracy.

The Salinista intellectual group that appropriated the discourse of the transition through the misleading documentary by José Woldenberg is making use of the theory of the two demons: the demon of Mussolini-type populism would be laying the foundations for the authoritarian and exclusive democratic demon, both in the name of the people. In this sense, one can already speak of a populist democracy who took the can and maintains it on behalf of town through a speech warlord that prevents the democracy comply with the rules of the democracy.

The model of democratic fundamentalism comes from exclusionary doctrines similar to those of populism and caudillismo: the political life view in focus binary of the good and badwithout understanding that the political processes They are developed by people and human contradictions and in the end they can become factors that enhance one’s own democracy or in authoritarian obstacles They don’t play by the rules democracy. Now the INE is leading a campaign to point out from now on the specter of electoral fraud or the annulment of the elections in 2024 because the electoral trends the democratic way are benefiting BrunetteFront of partisan and ideological fragmentation of the opposition.

The model of electoral transition or liberalization of politics ran out of steam in 2006 and showed that Mexico’s problem was not electoral democracy, but rather the absence of a Republic of laws and institutions. And political reform through the INE fulfilled its role in the freedom of votebut that the problem of background is the existence of a authoritarian state that the same benefits exclusionary democrats that to the populists.

Politics for dummies: Politics has its nemesis in politics.

The content of this column is the sole responsibility of the columnist and not of the newspaper that publishes it.